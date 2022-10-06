'Go F**k Yourself': Britney Spears Slams Mom Lynne's Apology, Tells Her Doctors To 'Burn In Hell'
And the feud continues. After Britney Spears' mom, Lynne Spears, issued an apology to her pop star daughter, the blonde babe made her stance on the situation very clear.
In a scathing Instagram post on Wednesday, October 5, Britney not only rejected her family's act of atonement, but told her mom to "go f**k herself" and that she hopes her doctors burn in hell.
"For 13 years, I had to meet doctors weekly to bring up my past which made it worse !!!" the mother-of-two began her post. "As for my whole family including my brother, sister, cousins, aunts, uncles, and well damn the whole audience… were either stoned or drunk of their a**es !!!"
Britney continued, "I was the mother f**king Saint who was scared to move or I knew my dad would put me somewhere if I didn’t cooperate … even in America, the land of the free !!!!"
Britney — who previously called for Jamie Spears to be put behind bars for his role as her conservator in her nearly-14-year-long conservatorship — pointed out that "years" would go by and Jamie, "still puts me in a psych ward !!!!"
"Not one mother f**king person stood up for me !!!" she doubled down, despite her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, claiming earlier this year that she tried to help the "Toxic" songstress "shut down" her conservatorship.
Britney then took direct aim at her mom after she issued an apology in the comments section of one of her posts, in which the blonde babe said that "a genuine apology" from her brood would help her get closure on their family drama.
"Mom take your apology and go fuck yourself !!!" her Wednesday captioned read. "And to all the doctors for f**king with my mind … I pray you all burn in hell !!! Kiss my mother f**king a** 😊 !!!!"
Britney has been very vocal about the alleged abusive role her estranged family and caretakers have played in her conservatorship ever since she was freed from the legal bind in November 2021.
Though it was Jamie that acted as her conservator up until he was suspended in September 2021, Britney claimed Lynne played a passive role by allowing things to play out in the way they did, noting that she basically "abandoned her."
As for the other people looking after her, Britney claimed in her June 2021 testimony that she was forced to take the mood-stabilizing drug lithium while under her conservatorship. The "Gimme More" artist also said she was left "traumatized" as a result of her managers' and doctors' treatment plans.
Despite Lynne appearing to try and make a mends with her daughter after all these years, Britney is having none of it. OK! reported Lynne took notice of Britney's request for an apology at the end of last month and responded: "I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!"
"I love you so much and miss you!" the matriarch continued. "Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!"
The 67-year-old also asked her eldest daughter, 40, to "please unblock" her so they can speak face-to-face.