Short Hair Don't Care! Britney Spears Teases New Chop In Steamy Beach Clip
Fun in the sun!
Britney Spears enjoyed a sunny beach day earlier this week, taking to social media to flaunt her toned figure — and hint at a major change to her signature blonde tresses.
On Tuesday, October 4, Spears uploaded a sensual clip in an unknown tropical locale, sporting just a pair of bikini bottoms, sunglasses and a pink hat. However, it seems the latter accessory may have been very intentional — to hide a major chop.
“I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!” she wrote alongside the video, which has since garnered more than 555,000 likes.
The pop icon’s recent post comes just days after her mother, Lynne Spears, took to social media with an emotional plea for her daughter's forgiveness.
On Thursday, September 30, Britney shared a post stating that “a genuine apology” would go quite a ways in aiding her healing journey after the pain she endured at the hands of her now-estranged family during her highly-publicized 13-year conservatorship.
“They could at least take responsibility for their actions and actually own up to the fact they hurt me,” Read part of Spears’ heartfelt caption. “For me just a genuine apology would help give me closure, but it honestly blows my mind every day of my life even after what is known what they did to me, they still act as if that’s ok!!!! Their reaction it shows that I don’t have a family that values me or respects me.”
Shortly after, the star’s mom hit the comments section, offering an apology to her daughter.
“I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” Lynne wrote. “I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”
The 67-year-old mom-of-three concluded her post with requests for Britney to “please unblock” her and to “speak in person.”
As OK! previously reported, while Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, served as her conservator, the singer had also accused Lynne of wrongdoing amid the painful, 13-year period, alleging that her mother essentially "abandoned her” by failing to intervene on her behalf.
It is unclear whether Britney responded to her mother.