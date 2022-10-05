Short Hair Don't Care! Britney Spears Teases New Chop In Steamy Beach Clip

Fun in the sun!

Britney Spears enjoyed a sunny beach day earlier this week, taking to social media to flaunt her toned figure — and hint at a major change to her signature blonde tresses.

On Tuesday, October 4, Spears uploaded a sensual clip in an unknown tropical locale, sporting just a pair of bikini bottoms, sunglasses and a pink hat. However, it seems the latter accessory may have been very intentional — to hide a major chop.

“I cut all my hair off … I don’t want to show it yet ✂️✂️✂️!!!” she wrote alongside the video, which has since garnered more than 555,000 likes.