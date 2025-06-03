Britney Spears Gyrates Against a Wall in Chaotic New Dance Video
Britney Spears is back at it again with a new dance video.
This time, the pop star, 43, twerked against a wall and stroked her behind on Monday, June 2.
Britney Spears' Scandalous New Dance Video
Spears donned a cleavage-baring, red and white polka dot crop top and cheeky white thong as she moved through her living room. She paired the revealing ensemble with a white choker and top hat.
The "Toxic" singer captioned the Instagram post with champagne and lipstick emojis.
Britney Spears' Recent Dance Clips
This is far from the first time Spears has flaunted her dance moves on social media, as on May 19, she showed some skin in a plunging pink sequin frock while flailing her arms and legs to Timbaland's "Carry Out." The erratic dance display juxtaposed with a peaceful backdrop of a sunset, palm trees and an infinity pool.
On May 20, she almost exposed everything in a low-cut, see-through dress with sparkly silver fabric up the sides. At one point, she was forced to pull up the frock to avoid an accidental nip slip.
Britney Spears Nearly Gets Arrested for Smoking on Airplane
Spears' concerning clips come after she was nearly arrested on an airplane while leaving Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as on Friday, May 23, she was scolded for drinking and smoking a cigarette on a private JSX jet set to travel to Los Angeles, Calif.
Police gave her a warning when she got off the plane, and even though she put out her cigarette, eyewitnesses claimed she was "difficult."
The award-winning artist had a different view of the situation and shared her thoughts on social media.
"Am I famous or something??? The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette!!! And embarrass[ed] me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane," she explained.
Spears found the situation "incredibly funny" despite the authorities getting involved.
"Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on [the] outside of seat," she recalled, noting she drank vodka for the first time on board. "I felt so clear and smart!!! And said I want a cigarette so bad. My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE!!!"
She proceeded to provide a strange apology to the airline staff.
"I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I’m way at the back of plane anyways!!!" she wrote. "I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special!!! I’ve never been to an international airport."