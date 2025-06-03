or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Gyrates Against a Wall in Chaotic New Dance Video

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears twerked on a wall in an alarming new dance clip.

By:

June 3 2025, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is back at it again with a new dance video.

This time, the pop star, 43, twerked against a wall and stroked her behind on Monday, June 2.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Scandalous New Dance Video

britney spears gyrates against wall chaotic new dance video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears twerked against a wall.

Spears donned a cleavage-baring, red and white polka dot crop top and cheeky white thong as she moved through her living room. She paired the revealing ensemble with a white choker and top hat.

The "Toxic" singer captioned the Instagram post with champagne and lipstick emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Recent Dance Clips

britney spears gyrates against wall chaotic new dance video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears frequently posts erratic dance videos.

This is far from the first time Spears has flaunted her dance moves on social media, as on May 19, she showed some skin in a plunging pink sequin frock while flailing her arms and legs to Timbaland's "Carry Out." The erratic dance display juxtaposed with a peaceful backdrop of a sunset, palm trees and an infinity pool.

On May 20, she almost exposed everything in a low-cut, see-through dress with sparkly silver fabric up the sides. At one point, she was forced to pull up the frock to avoid an accidental nip slip.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Nearly Gets Arrested for Smoking on Airplane

britney spears gyrates against wall chaotic new dance video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears tends to wear scandalous clothing while dancing.

Spears' concerning clips come after she was nearly arrested on an airplane while leaving Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as on Friday, May 23, she was scolded for drinking and smoking a cigarette on a private JSX jet set to travel to Los Angeles, Calif.

Police gave her a warning when she got off the plane, and even though she put out her cigarette, eyewitnesses claimed she was "difficult."

The award-winning artist had a different view of the situation and shared her thoughts on social media.

"Am I famous or something??? The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette!!! And embarrass[ed] me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane," she explained.

britney spears gyrates against wall chaotic new dance video
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears nearly got arrested for smoking on a plane.

Spears found the situation "incredibly funny" despite the authorities getting involved.

"Some planes I’ve been on you can’t smoke mostly but this one was different because the drink holders were on [the] outside of seat," she recalled, noting she drank vodka for the first time on board. "I felt so clear and smart!!! And said I want a cigarette so bad. My friend put it in my mouth and lit it up for me so I was like OH SO THIS IS A PLANE WHERE YOU CAN SMOKE!!!"

She proceeded to provide a strange apology to the airline staff.

"I do so apologize to anyone I offended but the flight attendants always make sure I’m way at the back of plane anyways!!!" she wrote. "I thought officials greeted me as support and I was like WOW I feel special!!! I’ve never been to an international airport."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.