Britney Spears Gyrates Against a Wall in Chaotic New Dance Video

Spears' concerning clips come after she was nearly arrested on an airplane while leaving Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as on Friday, May 23, she was scolded for drinking and smoking a cigarette on a private JSX jet set to travel to Los Angeles, Calif.

Police gave her a warning when she got off the plane, and even though she put out her cigarette, eyewitnesses claimed she was "difficult."

The award-winning artist had a different view of the situation and shared her thoughts on social media.

"Am I famous or something??? The flight attendant called officials because I smoked a cigarette!!! And embarrass[ed] me which jeez I thought was kinda much but she didn’t like me the moment I got on plane," she explained.