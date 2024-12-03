Britney Spears, 43, Gets Her Actual Age Wrong as Singer Jokes She's 'Turning 5' and 'Moved to Mexico' During Bizarre Birthday Rant: Watch
Oops! Britney Spears is apparently turning 42 again.
The Princess of Pop accidentally got her age wrong while ranting about paparazzi during an odd video shared to Instagram while celebrating her 43rd birthday in Mexico on Monday, December 2.
Spears took to the social media app to complain after paparazzi snagged photos of the "Toxic" singer boarding a private jet in Los Angeles ahead of her birthday festivities.
"I’m not really sure why the paparazzi have me going on a plane looking like I’m wearing a Jason mask," the "Circus" hitmaker quipped, seemingly referencing her apparently pale complexion in pictures she saw of herself online. "It doesn’t even look like me. I don’t know why I have a torch in my hand, honestly, I think my friend accidentally gave that to me."
"Anyway, it's my birthday. I'm not turning 42 this year, I'm turning five years old, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow," Spears continued, mistakingly repeating the age she had been before her 43rd birthday while joking about being a child.
In another video shared to Instagram on Monday, Spears still appeared hurt by the photos she saw of herself on the internet, as she expressed: "It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me, they’ve always been incredibly cruel to me — the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Spears declared: "I know I’m not perfect but some of it is extremely mean and cruel and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico."
Prior to venting about her birthday catastrophe, the Crossroads actress shared a sweet video of herself all dolled up for her special day.
"Before dinner red lips and delicious wine 👄🍷!!!" Spears captioned the video — which featured the "Gimme More" singer doing her signature poses in front of the camera while wearing a pale yellow dress with white lace trim, a sheer white shawl and black heels.
The mom-of-two — who shares sons Jayden James, 18, and Sean Preston, 19, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, 46 — had quite an eventful birthday, as Spears was also declared legally single by a California court on Monday following her divorce from Sam Asghari.
Spears and Asghari's divorce was finalized in May, though this was the last step in putting the former flames' split officially behind them.
Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023, citing their date of separation as one month prior and listing irreconcilable differences as the reason for their relationship's demise after 14 months of marriage.