Britney Spears Feels 'Blessed' to Be 'Far Away' From the U.S. After Announcing She 'Moved to Mexico'

Photo of Britney Spears.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears gushed over Mexico being 'insanely beautiful.'

By:

Dec. 6 2024, Published 4:47 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is happy to leave the U.S. behind!

On Thursday, December 5, the pop princess, 43, gushed about her new living situation after recently announcing she “moved to Mexico.”

britney spears blessed far away us moved mexico
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears posed in a light blue and sheer mini-dress alongside her comment about being 'far away' from the U.S.

“I’m so blessed !!! I’m house hunting and this place is insanely beautiful !!! Thank you, Jesus for a place so far away from America !!!” the blonde beauty penned alongside a video of herself posing in a light blue dress with a mostly sheer top.

In the footage, Spears accessorized with a pair of black Mary Jane heels and had her locks in long flowing waves.

As OK! previously reported, the “Toxic” singer told followers she moved to the Central American country in a bizarre rant on Monday, December 2.

After the paparazzi took photos of the celeb boarding a private jet in Los Angeles ahead of her 43rd birthday, Spears complained about the incident on social media.

britney spears blessed far away us moved mexico
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears claimed she was 'turning five years old' in a recent rant about the paparazzi taking her photo.

"I’m not really sure why the paparazzi have me going on a plane looking like I’m wearing a Jason mask," she said, referencing how pale she looked in the snaps. "It doesn’t even look like me. I don’t know why I have a torch in my hand, honestly, I think my friend accidentally gave that to me."

"Anyway, it's my birthday. I'm not turning 42 this year, I'm turning five years old, and I have to go to kindergarten tomorrow," Spears strangely joked.

In another post from later that day, Spears reiterated her hatred for the offensive snapshots.

"It really kind of hurts my feelings that the paparazzi make my face look like I’m wearing a white Jason mask. It doesn’t even look like me, they’ve always been incredibly cruel to me — the paparazzi and pictures and the way they’ve illustrated me,” she stated. "I know I’m not perfect, but some of it is extremely mean and cruel and that’s why I’ve moved to Mexico."

britney spears blessed far away us moved mexico
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears recently went on a video rant via Instagram about the paparazzi taking photos of her looking pale.

While Spears made it clear she is trying to escape the paparazzi, another source suggested she might also be running away from her ex Sam Asghari.

"Britney may claim she’s happier without Sam — but he dumped her, so her ego is still horribly bruised," the insider spilled. "She was totally blindsided when he filed those papers and packed his bags, though nobody else was very surprised."

The couple — who dated for 6 years before tying the knot in 2022 — split in July 2023.

Asghari’s abrupt decision to file for divorce allegedly made the mother-of-two feel like "he played her for a fool" and "used her fame and connections to get himself ahead in Hollywood," according to the source.

britney spears blessed far away us moved mexico
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears revealed the paparazzi is 'why I’ve moved to Mexico.'

Spears is also reportedly "angry" the actor has been "waltzing around with this colossal ego like he’s some type of star."

