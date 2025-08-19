Britney Spears Shocks Fans by Singing as She Cleans Up Her House in Thigh-High Boots and Tiny Shorts

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears knows how to keep Instagram buzzing. The 43-year-old pop icon surprised fans on Monday, August 18, when she dropped a video of herself casually cleaning while belting out Prince’s “Kiss” in a daring look.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears showed off both her voice and her style in a brown polka-dot bralette with a plunging neckline, tiny white shorts and sleek black thigh-high boots. At one point, she ad-libbed, “I don’t know who I am, oh, oh,” while fiddling with a large light near her camera. Her living room was cluttered in the background as her pup strolled through, stealing the scene.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears sang while cleaning her house.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears singing (NEW: August 2025) pic.twitter.com/DeEI3Lt0PU — BreatheHeavy (@breatheheavycom) August 18, 2025 Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

In her post's caption, the “Toxic” singer joked, “I would say, Julia Roberts singing Prince's ‘Kiss’ off key a touch, but I sounded really good behind the lens lol!!! PSS Wise a----, I do know who I am !!!” She went on to laugh about her outfit, writing, “I have eight different languages written on my neck ... these are my pjs, but I put these boots on to play with lighting ... not the most elegant look but hey!!!”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The 'Womanizer' songstress wore tiny shorts and thigh-high boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Later, the “Womanizer” singer shared a second clip from the same day. She explained she had been organizing her house, but couldn’t resist having some fun with her fans. In the video, she belted out a few more lines. “Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow,” she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. “Love you, b! 😘😘😘,” one fan gushed, while another wrote, “I would like to hug her🫂.” A third asked, “I have one question....... is that a dog or a bunny in 5he background??” A fourth user added, “She’s still perfect 😍.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Some fans begged for new music release from the pop princess.

Article continues below advertisement

The posts come just days after Spears dropped another eye-popping video that nearly turned into a wardrobe mishap. On Wednesday night, August 13, she posted herself dancing to “Don’t Care” by The Old Headz in a sparkling, barely-there gold beaded mini dress.

Article continues below advertisement

The asymmetrical number slipped dangerously out of place as she twirled, flipped her hair and spun across the room. At the start of the clip, Spears even used two flower emojis to cover her chest. At one point, she grabbed her assets and bent down mid-hair flip, making the whole moment even more chaotic.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears shared another clip in a gold risqué dress.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans couldn’t get enough. “She’s more beautiful every day!!” one fan raved, while another said, “Unbelievably Gorgeous 😍😍😍.” But some weren’t just hyped about her look, as they just want new music.