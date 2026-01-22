or
Britney Spears Is 'Helping' Son Jayden, 19, 'Connect' With Music Producers Months After Duo Reunited

Photo of Britney Spears with son Jayden
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is connecting her son Jayden with music producers after the duo reunited last year.

Jan. 22 2026, Published 12:50 p.m. ET

Britney Spears is passing the torch to her son Jayden.

According to a Thursday, January 22, report, the music icon, 44, is carrying on her legacy to her 19-year-old by introducing him to her music team.

Image of Jayden Federline has been working on his piano skills.
Source: @jjayden_james/Instagram

Jayden Federline has been working on his piano skills.

“She’s helping him connect with some producers she’s worked with in the past,” a source spilled. “She definitely wants him to utilize her old relationships so he’s protected and guided through this.”

The teenager has been practicing music production and playing the piano since he was a child. On December 6, 2025, he shared a photo of himself seated at the keys, hinting that a song may be coming.

Image of Britney Spears reunited with son Jayden in 2025.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears reunited with son Jayden in 2025.

Although Spears has not released music since 2022, she is reportedly thinking about joining her son on a track. An insider confirmed she “has said she’d be open to collaborating with Jayden, but it’s still a very early idea.”

Another source added, “Jayden has been staying with her in L.A. recently so they can work together. He basically lives with her full-time now.”

Britney Spears

Britney Spears Is Planning to Gift Son Jayden Her Piano

Image of Britney Spears may be getting involved with son Jayden's music career.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears may be getting involved with son Jayden's music career.

The “Toxic” singer praised her son’s budding music career in an Instagram post earlier this month. She shared a throwback photo of herself at the 2002 American Music Awards, seated at a white piano that she planned to pass along to her offspring.

“Sending this piano to my son this year!!! Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life,” Spears wrote. “I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

Britney Spears Reunited With Estranged Son Jayden Last Year

Image of Britney Spears hasn't released music since 2022.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears hasn't released music since 2022.

Spears — who shares Jayden and Sean Preston, 20, with ex Kevin Federlinereunited with her youngest son in 2025 after years of estrangement. In 2022, the 19-year-old admitted that his mom "struggled" giving him and his brother "attention" and "equal love."

"I don’t think she showed enough to Preston, and I feel really bad for that," Jayden said at the time. "We’ve both been through so much pressure in the past that this is our safe place now, to process all the emotional trauma we’ve been through to heal, heal our mental state. If I complained, she went after [my brother]. I feel guilty, so I am there for him. Mom has treated me better."

