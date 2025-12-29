Britney Spears Drags Her 'Beautiful' Family in Savage Message After Spending Christmas With Son Jayden

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears isn't holding back this holiday season.

The pop star appeared to throw major shade at her estranged family while reflecting on Christmas, which she spent with her son Jayden.

On Thursday, December 25, Spears’ younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, shared a family snapshot on Instagram featuring her daughters, Maddie and Ivey, alongside her husband, Jamie Watson, and their mother, Lynne Spears, 70. Britney’s eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, was also visible in the background of the photo.

Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram Britney Spears made waves with a sarcastic Christmas message.

Not long after, Britney reacted by posting an AI-generated image of a massive Christmas tree, pairing it with a caption that quickly raised eyebrows.

“Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix … to my dear sweet innocent family … so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon … I can’t wait …. hello, beautiful Ivy … I just want to hold you, my love … Godspeed, friends,” the “Sometimes” singer wrote.

While her message stirred buzz online, a source later revealed Britney actually spent the holiday with her youngest son.

According to an insider, the 44-year-old "had a fun time celebrating Christmas with Jayden James."

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop star spent the holiday with her son Jayden in California, a source claimed.

"It's been such a special holiday," the source shared with People.

The “Lucky” singer reportedly enjoyed a “great” celebration in California with Jayden. Sean Preston was unable to attend due to "work commitments," which is why he marked the holiday with Jamie Lynn and her family.

Britney shares both sons with ex-husband Kevin Federline, whom she was married to from 2004 to 2007.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram;MEGA Sean Preston Federline celebrated Christmas with Jamie Lynn Spears and her family.

In 2022, Sean and Jayden became estranged from their mother, publicly accusing the Princess of Pop of causing them “emotional trauma.” The following year, the brothers relocated to Hawaii with their father and his wife, Victoria Prince.

Earlier this year, Britney spoke candidly about how painful that separation had been for her.

“The hardest years of my life were my two sons gone for those 3 years. I was cut off from calling or texting … my secret to survival was denial and a lot of tears,” she admitted.

Despite ongoing concerns surrounding her mental health, sources close to Britney said she has been putting in real effort to repair her relationship with her children.

“The boys are maturing, and they want their mom in their lives, and Britney is really happy about that,” one insider explained via Us Weekly. “She’s so grateful to have them in her life. She feels whole again.”

Jayden reportedly spent significant time with Britney between January and April while staying at her Los Angeles home.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears has spoken openly about missing her sons during their estrangement.

“He always knew they’d find their way back to each other eventually, but he’s grateful that it happened sooner than later. They fell right into the swing of things like the old days,” a second source shared.

Sean, however, has taken a more cautious approach.

“[He and Britney are] slowly building more trust. Britney respects his wishes and is being very thoughtful of his [feelings],” the first source said. “They’re focusing on communication without judgment of one another.”