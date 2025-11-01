Britney Spears Dances Away From the Drama as Ex Kevin Federline Pleads for Her to Get Help
Nov. 1 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET
Britney Spears is dancing away from the drama involving her ex-husband Kevin Federline.
Spears, 43, twirled to Brandy’s sultry ballad “Have You Ever” in a video posted via Instagram on Thursday, October 30. In the short clip, the “Lucky” singer wore a striped green-and-white maxi dress paired with nude heels as she danced and smiled for the camera in what appeared to be a villa-style setting. Her long blonde hair was tousled, and she finished the look with a delicate white lace choker.
Britney Spears Danced Away the Drama Amid Her Ex's New Memoir
Although Spears left her post captionless, the post marked her first update in several days. Her previous upload, four days earlier, revealed she was taking a creative pause amid negative press coverage.
"Unfortunately, I don’t feel respected at all by the most unbelievably horrible things being said about me," Spears captioned a video clip posted on October 26.
She continued, "So I’m not inspired or motivated AT ALL to show new art… but here’s some pretty work from my past that I think was pretty meaningful."
Britney Spears Revealed She's Going Through a Creative Slump
In the throwback video, Spears, dressed in a turquoise bikini top, sat on a sunny balcony as she worked on an abstract painting. The clip then cuts to another throwback clip of her then-young sons smiling and giggling while painting their own pieces at a dining table.
Spears’ updates came as Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, hit bookshelves on October 21. The memoir gave insight into how "he weathered the scrutiny of relentless media coverage, high-profile relationships and the painful reality of raising children under a microscope, all while trying to hold his family together," according to the book's description.
It marked the first time he’d spoken publicly about his three-year marriage to the pop star.
Kevin Federline Released a Tell-All Memoir
The Crossroads actress and her former background dancer were married from 2004 to 2007 and share two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James.
Federline made several damning claims about his ex-wife, including recalling how he was “crushed” by “late-night calls” he received when she was under the influence of alcohol and could hear “the sound of [his] kids crying in the background.”
"Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then," Federline wrote. "It wasn’t a one-time thing, either. It was all part of that reckless pattern."
Kevin Federline Hoped His Memoir Would Lead Britney Spears to Get Help
After the book’s release, Federline claimed his intentions were only to help his ex so she could set herself on a path to recovery.
"The difference is, I knew what was important to me with the kids, and I knew that whenever I had my kids, none of that was happening. Nothing was going on that would affect my parenting," the dancer explained. "It’s about trying to get to a place where it’s like, come on, there is still a path forward that involves you and the kids and people around you that love you, that want to bridge that gap.”