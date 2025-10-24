Kevin Federline Defends His Memoir About Ex Britney Spears After Pop Star Clapped Back: 'I'm Just Trying to Help'

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline insisted his intentions are only to "help" Britney Spears. In a Thursday, October 23, interview, the former backup dancer, 47, claimed his memoir, You Thought You Knew, was intended to shed light on the pop star so that she could set herself on a path to recovery. Federline said he was "coming from a place of understanding" and was never trying to "hurt her" or "bring anybody down."

"I want people to know that I played a part in all of this as well, right? I’m not pointing fingers here," he explained. The 47-year-old shares sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19, with the "Toxic" singer, 43. "The difference is, I knew what was important to me with the kids, and I knew that whenever I had my kids, none of that was happening. Nothing was going on that would affect my parenting," Kevin added. The actor pointed out those who choose to "stay silent" because "they just want to see her get better." "It’s about trying to get to a place where it’s like, come on, there is still a path forward that involves you and the kids and people around you that love you, that want to bridge that gap," he said.

He hopes that Britney sees people "know exactly what's going on" and "really do care" about her and "want to see greatness happen." Although the couple finalized their divorce back in 2007, Kevin still wishes the best for his ex. "I mean, who would I be as a father if I didn’t advocate for my sons’ mom?" he expressed.

Britney alluded to Kevin's claims about her chaotic past in a raging Instagram post on Tuesday, October 21. "Triple dog dare you to PLAY … in a world where I’ve always felt too scrutinized and judged … remember the ones you love the most will hurt you the most," she captioned a black-and-white photo of people playing chess. "Is it my friends … taking chances? Or my f------ birthright to live, period ??? I prefer to live pray eat sleep repeat… 😒😒😒." She further articulated her disdain toward her former husband on X a few days prior. "To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain," she started. "Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting. I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY … no money from Britney for 5 years you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on… your kids are adults it's a different world now."

