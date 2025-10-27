Bikini-Clad Britney Spears Admits She's 'Feeling Uninspired' to Make New Art After Ex Kevin Federline Makes Shocking Claims About Her in New Memoir

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is taking a creative pause following shocking claims from her ex Kevin Federline in his new memoir. "Unfortunately, I don’t feel respected at all by the most unbelievably horrible things being said about me," Spears, 43, captioned a video clip posted via Instagram on Sunday, October 26.

Britney Spears Shared Throwback Video in Bikini

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears explained that she was not 'motivated' to make 'new art.'

She continued, "So I’m not inspired or motivated AT ALL to show new art… but here’s some pretty work from my past that I think was pretty meaningful." In the throwback video, the "Lucky" singer sat on a sunny balcony in a turquoise bikini top as she worked on an abstract painting while overlooking a garden. The clip then cut to another throwback video of her sons smiling and giggling while painting their own creations at a dining table.

Kevin Federline's Memoir Hit Bookshelves on October 21

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline spoke out on his former marriage to Britney Spears in his new memoir.

Federline’s memoir, You Thought You Knew, hit bookshelves on October 21 and marked the first time the former dancer spoke publicly about how "he weathered the scrutiny of relentless media coverage, high-profile relationships and the painful reality of raising children under a microscope, all while trying to hold his family together," according to the book's description.

Kevin Federline Revealed His 'Last Straw' With Britney Spears

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Kevin Federline and Britney Spears were married from 2004 to 2007.

Federline, 47, and Spears were married from 2004 to 2007 and welcomed their sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, during their three-year marriage. In the memoir, Federline reflected on the "last straw" in his relationship with Spears, recalling how he was "crushed" by "late-night calls" he received from her when she was allegedly intoxicated, "with the sound of [his] kids crying in the background." "Any deep-seated sliver of hope that I’d held onto, that we might still somehow pull it together for the kids, died right then," Federline wrote. "It wasn’t a one-time thing, either. It was all part of that reckless pattern."

Britney Spears Clapped Back at Allegations

Source: MEGA Kevin Federline claimed Britney Spears hasn't seen their sons after an incident that left them 'worried.'