Britney Spears is back to making headlines — and this time, it’s thanks to a dance video that nearly turned into a full-blown wardrobe malfunction. Late Wednesday night, August 13, the 43-year-old pop legend posted a clip to Instagram showing her spinning, flipping her hair and moving to “Don’t Care” by The Old Headz in a barely-there gold beaded mini dress.

The asymmetrical, sparkling outfit left little to the imagination and kept slipping dangerously out of place as she twirled.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears danced in a revealing gold dress on Instagram.

At the start of the video, Spears used two flower emojis to cover her chest. In one moment, she even squeezed her assets and bent down mid-hair flip, making the clip all the more chaotic.

Fans instantly commented on her video. “She's more beautiful every day!!” one gushed, while another wrote, “Unbelievably Gorgeous 😍😍😍.” Some weren’t just admiring her moves — they were begging for new music. “Manifesting a Britney Spears comeback,” one fan declared on X, while another pleaded, “All she has to do is make a compilation of her unreleased music and put it on streaming, and that would be enough for me.” One more added, “Like I don’t need music videos, performances, I just want music like 5 songs 😭😭.”

Spears had a taste of a comeback in 2022, after finally being freed from her 13-year conservatorship, when she teamed up with Elton John for their platinum single “Hold Me Closer.” In 2023, she followed it with “Mind Your Business,” her collab with Will.I.Am, which hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop icon nearly had a wardrobe malfunction.

Still, some in the industry aren’t sure another full-scale return is in the cards. “Britney is now far more of a cultural icon of the 2000s than a singer — and I fear that the industry has changed so completely it will be hard to make a true comeback,” one insider shared.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Industry insiders doubt the pop star will make a full comeback.

Spears herself is allegedly still facing challenges. “Everyone worries about her; people love her. A lot went on behind the scenes that the people with good intentions, who were trying to release her from her conservatorship, weren’t aware of — and I think it’s obvious she needs some serious professional help,” the source added.

One Hollywood producer echoed the sentiment, saying, “It makes me sad. Everyone is rooting for her.” Recently, fans sparked rumors that Spears might make a surprise return at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards, possibly even bringing her son Jayden on stage.

Source: MEGA Rumors about a surprise VMAs performance were recently debunked.