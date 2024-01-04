Britney Spears Announces She Will 'Never Return to the Music Industry' Despite Being Freed From Conservatorship
Britney Spears has no plans of making her grand return to the concert stage after being freed from her conservatorship in November 2021.
The Princess of Pop took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 3, to slam the rumors that she's been "turning to random people to do a new album."
"Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!!" she wrote. "I will never return to the music industry !!!"
"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people," she continued. "For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!"
"People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth," she clarified. "Have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!"
This comes amid the "Toxic" singer's ongoing divorce from Sam Asghari. As OK! previously reported, their split was confirmed in August 2023.
"After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together," the former personal trainer penned in an Instagram Story at the time. "We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. S--- happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful."
Spears later took a moment to reflect on their breakup and what she's learned about herself after spending some time alone in a lengthy December 2023 post.
"It's so weird being single… I've had a lot of time to really look back with all the good and bad," she said. "I've realized I don't talk to myself that nicely at all… I'm easily manipulated and I wear my heart on my sleeve…"
"I like a routine and I usually do the same thing every day…. l'm honestly bored but I'm also scared of a lot of things," she confessed. "The way I live my life is mine... I've had so many people interfere with that… But to know it’s ok to be selfish with my life and enjoy it is amazing!!!"
Spears and Asghari tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her California home in June 2022.
Asghari revealed their official date of separation as Friday, July 28, 2023 in his divorce filing.