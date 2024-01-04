Britney Spears Announces She Will 'Never Return to the Music Industry' Despite Being Freed From Conservatorship

"Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash !!!" she wrote. "I will never return to the music industry !!!"

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people," she continued. "For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!"

"People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth," she clarified. "Have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!"