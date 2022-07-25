Britney Spears Making Highly-Anticipated Comeback With Musical Legend — Find Out Who

Britney Spears is officially back! The Princess of Pop, 40, is entering the musical limelight once again with a secret recording of a duet with Elton John to his tune "Tiny Dancer."

The music icons reportedly met on the down-low earlier this month at a Beverly Hills recording studio to cut a new take on the beloved 1971 classic. "This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible," spilled a music insider.