Britney Spears Making Highly-Anticipated Comeback With Musical Legend — Find Out Who
Britney Spears is officially back! The Princess of Pop, 40, is entering the musical limelight once again with a secret recording of a duet with Elton John to his tune "Tiny Dancer."
The music icons reportedly met on the down-low earlier this month at a Beverly Hills recording studio to cut a new take on the beloved 1971 classic. "This was Elton’s idea, and Britney is a huge fan. They have recorded a remix of ‘Tiny Dancer’ as a full duet — and it is incredible," spilled a music insider.
"Britney was in the studio in Beverly Hills last week with Elton for the super-secret recording session overseen by uber-producer Andrew Watt," continued the source. “They’ve already played it for people at their record label, and everybody is freaking out. It is so good."
Teased the insider, "They are saying this is going to be the song of the summer," insisting: "Britney is officially back. She’s back to work, and she’s super excited."
Watt, who won the 2021 Grammy Award for Producer of the Year, has a recording studio in his basement and has produced albums for the likes of Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Pearl Jam and Ozzy Osbourne.
The track is set to be released next month by Universal Music.
Spears — who hasn't released a single since 2016’s "Slumber Party," which appeared on her album Glory — already secured "a record-breaking deal" from the label to record with John, it was reported.
News of her reported return shouldn't come as that much of a surprise, as she's been hinting that she wants to get back to work ever since her near-14-year-long conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.
Last month, the blonde babe shared a video of herself singing a rendition of her 1998 hit “…Baby One More Time,” captioning the Instagram post, "I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long."
Since being allowed her freedom, Spears has taken every opportunity to use her voice and slam her estranged family for the roles they allegedly played in her "abusive" conservatorship.