Britney Spears, 43, Addresses 'Negativity' Surrounding Her Move to Mexico as She Dances in Skimpy Animal Print Bathing Suit: Photos
Britney Spears is clapping back at those criticizing her move to Mexico.
On Friday, December 13, the pop star, 43, bizarrely addressed her decision to relocate while dancing in a skimpy leopard print swimsuit.
“When it hurts so bad, it starts to feel good!!! So many of the vibes and moods us women specifically go through is a process of healing and it’s a very fragile thing!!!” Spears strangely began.
“Not sure why I’m explaining myself, but there’s a little negativity with me mentioning my move to Mexico!!! It’s a gift from God that I will never take for granted!!!” she gushed.
Spears announced she was packing up and out of California on Monday, December 2.
“OK, yes, when I come back, I will showcase the living room during the day so you can see the view!!! It’s insane, and it’s way better for the viewing eye, but for some reason, this place has been sort of sacred to me and I didn’t want to share all aspects of possibilities!!! It will grow and expand if I follow my heart, but sometimes it’s complicated to even try to move forward if you think you might get hurt again!!!” the mother-of-two — who shares sons, Jayden James, 18, and Sean Preston, 19, with ex Kevin Federline — continued.
Spears has garnered tons of concern after a source claimed, “Britney didn’t actually move to Mexico … she was just having fun and being silly.” However, the celeb assured her she would be living there for a while.
The blonde beauty added: “I’m human and yes, I will have a place in Mexico and in America!!! My mornings here are unbelievable the sunrises are all pink and bright yellow and I get my little mat and I stretch every morning to try to tune up my inner dialogue in the way I speak to myself in a more loving and caring way!!! So I can be a better friend and person for myself!!! Hope you guys are having a wonderful holiday!!!”
To conclude the strange post, Spears oddly made a connection between her teddy bears and her grandfathers.
“At night, I sleep with Roger and Henry and have no f------ clue where I came up with those names, but they are my two teddy bears!!! One in front of me and one behind me!!! My hairdresser told me today that both of her grandfathers’ names are Roger and Henry we almost lost it!!! SOO WEEIIIIIRRD!!!” she wrote.
The long caption was accompanied by one of Spears’ classic social media videos, where she is seen twirling around and flipping her hair in a risqué ensemble.