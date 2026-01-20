Britney Spears Randomly Poses Topless on a Horse After Insider Claims She's Eyeing Move to English Countryside
Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET
Britney Spears is yee-hawing all the way to Instagram.
The pop star, 44, shared a random post on January 20 where she posed topless while riding a horse.
Britney Spears Saddled Up in a New Instagram Post
"I should have gotten on him naked ... it was way too f------ hot," she captioned the weird post alongside a slew of sweating hot-faced emojis.
Spears sported a cowboy hat, white slacks and no shirt as she rode around the field. In the picture, a man and a young girl were also riding horses; however, their faces were obscured.
The Pop Star Is Reportedly Thinking About Leaving the U.S.
The "Toxic" crooner's perplexing post came just a few days after an insider exclusively revealed to OK! that she is possibly planning a move to the English countryside with the help of Simon Cowell.
Spears is reportedly itching for a quiet life away from the sparkling lights of Hollywood, as she wants to live in England.
"She has a deep sense of being boxed in by her history in America, where she is constantly mocked for everything from her raunchy Instagram posts to her supposed 'wacky' personality," the source said.
"Her homeland also bears huge memories of trauma after she was hounded for years by the media there. From her perspective, too many people still define her by the scars she endured rather than recognizing the person she is trying to become now," they added.
"What she is craving is a calmer environment where she can slow down, feel some peace and rebuild her life without being endlessly confronted by memories and narratives she is desperate to leave behind," the source went on, adding that she had reached out to Cowell, 66, recently to ask "what day-to-day life is actually like away from the city spotlight."
The Cotswolds Is a Popular A-List Hideout
Spears is hoping to turn a new leaf as she repairs her contentious relationships with sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, as well as rejuvenate from her 2023 divorce from fitness trainer Sam Asghari, 31.
As for the former American Idol judge, he bought a home in the Cotswolds back in 2021.
The Cotswolds is a popular under-the-radar celebrity hideaway spot in the United Kingdom, with stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Kate Moss, Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet owning residences there.