or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Style > Britney Spears
OK LogoCELEBRITY STYLE & FASHION NEWS

Britney Spears Randomly Poses Topless on a Horse After Insider Claims She's Eyeing Move to English Countryside

image of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears shared a random photo of herself on Instagram where she posed topless while riding a horse.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 20 2026, Published 5:17 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is yee-hawing all the way to Instagram.

The pop star, 44, shared a random post on January 20 where she posed topless while riding a horse.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Saddled Up in a New Instagram Post

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears shared a random photo of herself on Instagram where she posed topless while riding a horse.

"I should have gotten on him naked ... it was way too f------ hot," she captioned the weird post alongside a slew of sweating hot-faced emojis.

Spears sported a cowboy hat, white slacks and no shirt as she rode around the field. In the picture, a man and a young girl were also riding horses; however, their faces were obscured.

Article continues below advertisement

The Pop Star Is Reportedly Thinking About Leaving the U.S.

image of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop star is reportedly thinking about moving to the United Kingdom.

The "Toxic" crooner's perplexing post came just a few days after an insider exclusively revealed to OK! that she is possibly planning a move to the English countryside with the help of Simon Cowell.

Spears is reportedly itching for a quiet life away from the sparkling lights of Hollywood, as she wants to live in England.

"She has a deep sense of being boxed in by her history in America, where she is constantly mocked for everything from her raunchy Instagram posts to her supposed 'wacky' personality," the source said.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears is itching for a quiet life away from Hollywood.

"Her homeland also bears huge memories of trauma after she was hounded for years by the media there. From her perspective, too many people still define her by the scars she endured rather than recognizing the person she is trying to become now," they added.

"What she is craving is a calmer environment where she can slow down, feel some peace and rebuild her life without being endlessly confronted by memories and narratives she is desperate to leave behind," the source went on, adding that she had reached out to Cowell, 66, recently to ask "what day-to-day life is actually like away from the city spotlight."

The Cotswolds Is a Popular A-List Hideout

image of Simon Cowell
Source: MEGA

Simon Cowell moved to the Cotswolds in 2021.

Spears is hoping to turn a new leaf as she repairs her contentious relationships with sons, Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18, as well as rejuvenate from her 2023 divorce from fitness trainer Sam Asghari, 31.

As for the former American Idol judge, he bought a home in the Cotswolds back in 2021.

The Cotswolds is a popular under-the-radar celebrity hideaway spot in the United Kingdom, with stars such as Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi, Kate Moss, Hugh Grant and Kate Winslet owning residences there.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.