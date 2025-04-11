Britney Spears Declares She'll Be 'Naked on the Beach All Day' Amid Concerns for Her Well-Being: See Singer's Racy Topless Photo
Britney Spears dared to bare while enjoying a day in the sun and sand.
On the night of Thursday, April 10, the star posted a very risqué selfie that showed her wearing nothing but a pair of sunglasses and a thin necklace adorned with a flower.
"Naked on the beach all day 😳😳😳 !!!" she captioned the topless photo.
The necklace she wore was the same one Spears, 43, had on in recent bikini photos, which were also taken at a beach in Mexico.
While the mom-of-two seems to be enjoying her warm vacation, fans have been voicing their concerns for her well-being due to her string of racy photos and odd social media behavior.
"Poor woman needs urgent help," one person commented on a social media post detailing the "Circus" crooner's actions, while another said, "Britney has left us frightened for a while now!"
Other people believe the woman in Spears' posts is a "clone" of the superstar, citing her mannerisms and the slight gap in her teeth, which she didn't always have.
The pop star is aware of the conspiracies and oddly addressed them in a January Instagram post.
"A lot of people say I am a clone," Spears acknowledged. "I wish I was that interesting but no I'm owned by a little girl who lives within me. She is called Mini Me! She actually has a real name but I don’t share her because I’m selfish with people I love 💕 !!!"
"I’m actually serious, I will let you guys meet her one day," the music artist continued. "Until then may we all look up and wonder about the real kingdom of heaven 💕!"
She also sparked worries last month when she said she "burned my bathroom down" — a claim she made a few years after experiencing a fire in her home gym.
In addition, in September 2024, the Woman in Me author confessed she burned off some of her hair while trying to light a fireplace in her home.
"Six months ago something happened that was really, really dangerous. I was in my room and I turned the fire on and all of a sudden it blew up in my face," the "Toxic" singer recalled.
Spears explained someone from her security team usually helps her do so, but on this occasion, she did it by herself.
"I just threw the whole thing in there and it literally blew into my face and it took all my eyelashes off, my eyebrows," she admitted.