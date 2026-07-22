Britney Spears Poses Nearly Nude in Tiny Red Thong and Heels in Risqué Mirror Selfie

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Britney Spears put her figure on full display in a daring new social media snap. The pop superstar shared a revealing mirror selfie, posing nearly nude in nothing but a tiny red thong and a pair of tan high heels as she confidently showed off her backside.

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Showing Some Skin

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop icon showed off her toned figure while posing with her back to the mirror inside a spacious bathroom.

Standing with her back to the mirror, Spears let her long blonde hair cascade down her back as she struck a pose inside what appeared to be a spacious bathroom with marble floors and a glass shower in the background. The "Toxic" singer left little to the imagination in the barely-there red thong, completing the look with pointed-toe heels. A small tattoo on her lower back was also visible in the snapshot.

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Britney Spears'ın 42 milyon takipçili Instagram hesabından yaptığı son paylaşım dikkat çekti. 📸 pic.twitter.com/WinGZYjhFh — Popileaks (@popileaks) July 22, 2026 Source: @popileaks/X A small tattoo on the singer's lower back was visible in the revealing social media snap.

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Throwback Post Sparks Fresh Conversation

Source: mega Britney Spears recently shared a throwback clip of her 18-year-old self performing on Saturday Night Live in 2000.

Spears' nostalgic upload came just days after her youngest son, Jayden James Federline, shut down viral claims that the singer had been replaced by a clone. Sharing the clip of her 18-year-old self performing on Saturday Night Live in 2000, Spears reflected on the era in the caption. "People have done such an awesome job turning me on my whole life," she wrote. "I think I'm so ready for a new red hair perm…" She also referenced the comedy sketch by adding, "MOM WHERES MY FORK?" alongside a string of emojis.

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Jayden James Federline Slams Clone Theory

Source: mega During a July 17 livestream, Jayden James Federline slammed the long-running conspiracy theory that Britney Spears had been replaced by a clone.

During a July 17 livestream, Federline addressed the bizarre conspiracy theory that has circulated online for years, criticizing social media users for believing it without questioning the claims. "I hop on TikTok and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?'" he said. "Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now." He continued calling the rumors "ridiculous." "If it has a lot of likes, they [believe] it. They don't even research it; they're just, 'Wow, yeah, it's crazy. I believe it, though,'" Federline said.

Singer Previously Addressed the Rumors

Source: mega Britney Spears previously addressed the clone conspiracy herself.