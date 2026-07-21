Britney Spears Teases Wild Hair Transformation With 'SNL' Throwback Video After Son Squashed Clone Rumors: 'I'm So Ready'

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Britney Spears posted a throwback video of her 18-year-old self dancing and singing with permed ginger hair amid clone allegations. Spears uploaded the post on Monday, July 20, just a few days after her son Jayden James Federline hit back at rumors the 44-year-old had been mysteriously replaced by a clone. "People have done such an awesome job turning me on my whole life," she wrote in the caption. "I think I’m so ready for a new red hair perm…"

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View this post on Instagram Source: @BritneySpears/Instagram Britney Spears uploaded a throwback video on Instagram.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears uploaded a throwback video from 'Saturday Night Live.'

The clip featured Spears in a yellow vest and mini yellow shorts, singing a hilarious parody pop song and performing over-the-top dance moves on Saturday Night Live in 2000. During the episode, Spears acted as both the host and musical guest. "MOM WHERES MY FORK?" Spears added to the caption, referencing the sketch. She accompanied the words with a slew of rose, middle finger, fork and face palm emojis. Spears' comment about her younger self came after her son bashed the long-running idea that the pop star had been replaced after dying years prior.

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Source: MEGA Britney Spears has battled clone allegations for the past few years.

Federline, 19, appeared on a livestream on July 17 and clarified his thoughts on the conspiracy theory. “I hop on TikTok and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, ‘The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?’” he complained, according to a recording. “Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now.” Federline urged fans to do their "own research," calling the conspiracy theories about his mother "ridiculous." "If it has a lot of likes, they [believe] it," he added. "They don’t even research it; they’re just, ‘Wow, yeah, it’s crazy. I believe it, though."

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What Has Britney Spears Said About the Rumors?

Source: MEGA Britney Spears addressed clone allegations in January 2025.

Spears responded to the conspiracy theory herself in January 2025, stating she wishes she "was that interesting." "A lot of people say I am a clone, I wish I was that interesting, but no, I’m owned by a little girl who lives within me," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "She is called Mini Me!!! She actually has a real name, but I don’t share her because I’m selfish with people I love." "I’m actually serious, I will let you guys meet her one day," Spears added. "Until then, may we all look up and wonder about the real kingdom of heaven."

Where Did Britney Spears' Clone Rumors Start?

Source: MEGA Britney Spears mentioned a clone in her shelved 2005 album.