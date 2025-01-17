Britney Spears Fires Back at People Who Say She's a 'Clone': 'I Wish I Was That Interesting'
Britney Spears is setting the record straight after fans have been speculating that she’s not really her true self.
In a new Instagram post, the pop star clapped back at people who claimed that she is a replica, featuring a collage of vintage-style cameo brooches with intricate frames, set against a beige background.
“A lot of people say I am a clone, I wish I was that interesting but no I’m owned by a little girl who lives within me. She is called Mini Me !!! She actually has a real name but I don’t share her because I’m selfish with people I love 💕 !!!” she wrote in the caption.
“I’m actually serious, I will let you guys meet her one day. Until then may we all look up and wonder about the real kingdom of heaven 💕!!!” she added.
The "Toxic" singer has faced a lot of “clone” theories in the past.
Some fans have pointed to her unreleased 2005 album Original Doll, which was supposed to be her fifth studio project but was shelved. People have speculated it was intentionally hidden, with some even claiming the album's lyrics about being “cloned” are now coming true.
One person highlighted the track “Mona Lisa,” which includes the line, "She's the original / She's unforgettable / She wanted you to know / She's been cloned."
Others have linked the “Circus” songstress’ 13-year conservatorship to the said theory, suggesting that she disappeared for a while and came back “malfunctioning” — as if a new version of herself had been created.
Adding fuel to the fire, Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari recently shared her own take on Hollywood conspiracies, as OK! previously reported.
"I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say. I think there are clones," The Hills star said, referring to Kanye West and Spears. "And I think Kayne is a clone. I am going to tell you why. Remember he was really talking a lot, saying too much, the Illuminati didn't like how much he was saying. He said, 'If I go away and I come back and I look different, that's not me.' Remember he fell off the face of the earth? Look at him — compare old photos of him. It's not the same f------ person. It's not. He didn't just gain weight."
"Don't cancel me, Hollywood!" she joked. "I believe this with every ounce in my body. The people who are going to come out are going to get killed."
It wasn’t long before Cavallari got a request from Spears' team, asking for her phone number.
“I get a call from my publicist,” Cavallari revealed. “He [my publicist] calls me and he goes, ‘Guess who wants your phone number?’ And I go, ‘Who?’ Britney f------ Spears!”
Cavallari, 38, who met the singer back in 2014 during her Las Vegas residency, thought the pop legend had caught wind of the comments she made about her on the podcast.
“Britney sent me a text,” Cavallari said. “I’m not gonna read it. I would love to read it. It was a bit of a rollercoaster.”
But after Cavallari reached out to “Oops!... I Did It Again” hitmaker directly, things took a turn.
“I texted her separately. And I’m so nice,” the Very Cavallari star explained. “I’m like, ‘Hey, I’m hardly in L.A. anymore, but when I come in December, I’ll let you know. We should hang out.' And then she just never f------ responded.”
“Now I do think you’re a f------ clone. I don’t think it’s you. I don’t want to hang out," she quipped.
Cavallari said the whole thing felt like an attempt to silence her after she shared her thoughts on Spears.
“To me now it’s all bulls---, which I thought from the jump,” she stated. “This does not seem genuine to me. You just proved my point. You’re not trying to hang out. You’re trying to shut me the f--- up because I’m obviously onto something.”
Despite all the drama, Cavallari made it clear she’s still a part of the “Britney Army.”
“She was my idol growing up, honestly,” she admitted, adding that she and her friend Justin Anderson are two of Spears’ “biggest fans.”