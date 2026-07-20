Britney Spears' Son Jayden Confirms His Mom Hasn't Been Cloned Amid Swirling Conspiracy Theories

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Britney Spears' son Jayden James Federline is putting the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his mom to rest. During a livestream on Friday, July 17, Federline addressed the long-running online claim that the pop icon had somehow been replaced by a clone. The rumor has circulated on social media for years, but Jayden made it clear he doesn't buy into it.

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Source: @jaydenjames/Instagram Jayden James Federline publicly dismissed the long-running conspiracy theory claiming Britney Spears has been replaced by a clone.

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“I hop on TikTok and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, ‘The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?’” he complained, according to a recording. “Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now.” He also encouraged viewers to think critically before believing everything they see online.

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He Urges Fans to 'Do Their Own Research'

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Jayden James Federline urged social media users to do their own research instead of believing viral videos.

Federline urged social media users to do their "own research," calling the conspiracy theories "ridiculous." He explained that the clone rumor is just another example of how quickly false information can spread across the internet. He argued, “If it has a lot of likes, they [believe] it. They don’t even research it, they’re just, ‘Wow, yeah, it’s crazy. I believe it though.’” His comments quickly gained attention as fans applauded him for speaking out against the viral speculation.

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Spears Previously Addressed the Claims

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Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears previously addressed the clone rumors herself.

Federline's remarks come months after Spears responded to the same conspiracy theories herself. “A lot of people say I am a clone, I wish I was that interesting but no I’m owned by a little girl who lives within me. She is called Mini Me !!! She actually has a real name but I don’t share her because I’m selfish with people I love 💕 !!!” she wrote in an Instagram caption. “I’m actually serious, I will let you guys meet her one day. Until then may we all look up and wonder about the real kingdom of heaven 💕!!!” she added.

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How the Clone Theory Started

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Some fans believe 'Original Doll' was not released on purpose.

The "Toxic" singer has been the subject of clone theories for years. Some fans have pointed to her unreleased 2005 album, Original Doll, which was intended as her fifth studio album before it was shelved. Online speculation has claimed that the project was deliberately hidden, with some conspiracy theorists citing lyrics from the song "Mona Lisa" as supposed evidence. The track includes the line, "She's the original / She's unforgettable / She wanted you to know / She's been cloned." Others have also tied the rumors to Spears' 13-year conservatorship, claiming she disappeared from public life and later returned acting differently, fueling baseless speculation that she had been replaced.

Kristin Cavallari Also Shared Her Theory