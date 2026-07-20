or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears' Son Jayden Confirms His Mom Hasn't Been Cloned Amid Swirling Conspiracy Theories

jayden denies britney spears clone theory
Source: MEGA; @britneyspears/Instagram; @jaydenjames/Instagram

Britney Spears' son Jayden James Federline shut down long-running clone conspiracy theories.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 20 2026, Updated 9:34 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' son Jayden James Federline is putting the wild conspiracy theories surrounding his mom to rest.

During a livestream on Friday, July 17, Federline addressed the long-running online claim that the pop icon had somehow been replaced by a clone. The rumor has circulated on social media for years, but Jayden made it clear he doesn't buy into it.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Jayden James Federline publicly dismissed the long-running conspiracy theory claiming Britney Spears has been replaced by a clone.
Source: @jaydenjames/Instagram

Jayden James Federline publicly dismissed the long-running conspiracy theory claiming Britney Spears has been replaced by a clone.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

“I hop on TikTok and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, ‘The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?’” he complained, according to a recording. “Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now.”

He also encouraged viewers to think critically before believing everything they see online.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @breatheheavy/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

He Urges Fans to 'Do Their Own Research'

image of Jayden James Federline urged social media users to do their own research instead of believing viral videos.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Jayden James Federline urged social media users to do their own research instead of believing viral videos.

Federline urged social media users to do their "own research," calling the conspiracy theories "ridiculous."

He explained that the clone rumor is just another example of how quickly false information can spread across the internet.

He argued, “If it has a lot of likes, they [believe] it. They don’t even research it, they’re just, ‘Wow, yeah, it’s crazy. I believe it though.’”

His comments quickly gained attention as fans applauded him for speaking out against the viral speculation.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears Previously Addressed the Claims

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

image of Britney Spears previously addressed the clone rumors herself.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears previously addressed the clone rumors herself.

Federline's remarks come months after Spears responded to the same conspiracy theories herself.

“A lot of people say I am a clone, I wish I was that interesting but no I’m owned by a little girl who lives within me. She is called Mini Me !!! She actually has a real name but I don’t share her because I’m selfish with people I love 💕 !!!” she wrote in an Instagram caption.

“I’m actually serious, I will let you guys meet her one day. Until then may we all look up and wonder about the real kingdom of heaven 💕!!!” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

How the Clone Theory Started

image of Some fans believe 'Original Doll' was not released on purpose.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Some fans believe 'Original Doll' was not released on purpose.

The "Toxic" singer has been the subject of clone theories for years.

Some fans have pointed to her unreleased 2005 album, Original Doll, which was intended as her fifth studio album before it was shelved. Online speculation has claimed that the project was deliberately hidden, with some conspiracy theorists citing lyrics from the song "Mona Lisa" as supposed evidence.

The track includes the line, "She's the original / She's unforgettable / She wanted you to know / She's been cloned."

Others have also tied the rumors to Spears' 13-year conservatorship, claiming she disappeared from public life and later returned acting differently, fueling baseless speculation that she had been replaced.

Kristin Cavallari Also Shared Her Theory

The conspiracy theory resurfaced recently after Laguna Beach alum Kristin Cavallari shared her own views on celebrity clones.

"I wholeheartedly believe what I'm about to say. I think there are clones," The Hills star said while discussing Kanye West and Spears. "And I think Kayne is a clone. I am going to tell you why. Remember he was really talking a lot, saying too much, the Illuminati didn't like how much he was saying. He said, 'If I go away and I come back and I look different, that's not me.' Remember he fell off the face of the earth? Look at him — compare old photos of him. It's not the same f------ person. It's not. He didn't just gain weight."

"Don't cancel me, Hollywood!" she joked. "I believe this with every ounce in my body. The people who are going to come out are going to get killed."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.