Britney Spears Praises Sister Jamie Lynn Following Heated Feud: 'So Brave & Inspiring'

In January, Jamie Lynn wrote a statement about the ordeal, explaining that she wasn't sure why Britney was throwing her under the bus in the first place.

"It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself," she began. "Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."

She concluded, "There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to my heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."