Britney Spears Praises Sister Jamie Lynn Following Heated Feud: 'So Brave & Inspiring'
Making amends?
Britney Spears praised her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, on Friday, December 2 — the same day the pop star turned 41.
"It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!" she captioned a photo of Jamie Lynn, 31, playing a guitar and sitting down near a counter top via Instagram.
Of course, fans were confused by Britney's kind words, as the two were not getting along as of late.
One person wrote, "I must have missed a chapter, my bad," while another said, "Someone stole her account!!! Let’s report."
A third person added, "Did we skip some steps here? Wtf is going on?"
When the Zoey 101 alum's book, Things I Should Have Said, was released earlier this year, Britney's attorney sent her a cease and desist later.
“Although Britney has not read and does not intend to read your book, she and millions of her fans were shocked to see how you have exploited her for monetary gain. She will not tolerate it, nor should she,” the "Toxic" singer's attorney wrote at the time about the tome, which was released two months after Britney was freed from her conservatorship.
The hitmaker then took to Instagram to call her little sister "scum," and she went on to call her a "selfish little brat."
In January, Jamie Lynn wrote a statement about the ordeal, explaining that she wasn't sure why Britney was throwing her under the bus in the first place.
"It’s hard to see these posts, as I know the world also feels. I just wish her well. Brit, I am always here, you know behind the scenes I have always been here. It’s become exhausting when conversations, and texts we have in private don’t match what you post on social media. I know you’re going through a lot and I never want to diminish that, but I also can’t diminish myself," she began. "Quite frankly, the things being said are absolutely not the truth, and I have to clarify that, because now it’s getting harder for me to rationalize to my oldest daughter why our family continues to get death threats, as a result of their aunt’s vague and accusatory posts, especially when we know she could tell the truth, and put an end to all of it in one second if she wanted to."
She concluded, "There are no sides, and I don’t want drama, but I’m speaking my truth to my heal my traumas, so I can close this chapter and move forward, and I wish my sister could do the same. No matter what comes, I will always love my big sister, and be here for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has controlled my life for so long."