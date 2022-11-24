Jamie Lynn Spears Cries On TV Over Living In Sister Britney's Shadow: 'I Want To Be Worth Something'
Actress Jamie Lynn Spears' newest TV venture is a far cry from her days on Nickelodeon. The star is one of several celebrities who signed up for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, a reality program that puts individual through a rigorous military-style bootcamp.
However, unlike countless other shows, there's no eliminations or prize money at the end, so the goal is to just give it their all.
Fox noted the series is "more about mental strength than physical strength," as shown in a preview that features Spears, Spice Girls singer Melanie Brown, retired MLB superstar Mike Piazza and more.
At one part in the clip, a disheveled, tearful and exhausted Spears opens up to the trainers as to why she joined the program, explaining she's always wanted to be a separate entity from big sis Britney.
"Growing up my sister [Britney] became worldwide famous," she shared with tears running down her face. "I guess I just want to [prove] I'm worth something."
Her confession doesn't come as much of a shock, though mentioning the "Overprotected" crooner will likely rub Britney the wrong way, as the siblings are in a very heated and public feud since the mom-of-two's conservatorship ended.
While the Zoey 101 alum, 31, insisted she did try to help Britney become free of their strict dad Jamie's legal control, the latter claimed otherwise.
Britney also called her younger sister "scum" and a liar for what she penned in her memoir, where she alleged Brit acted "erratic, paranoid and spiraling" while growing up, going as far to disclose that the pop star once pulled a knife on her.
"It’s like you’re going out of your way to lie about me and make me look bad. People are just counting down the seconds until I do something wrong [and] you come out and literally say hurtful things about me," the "Toxic" songstress said in response to the accusations. "It’s kind of insane."
Due to their ongoing tension, the Crossroads star, 40, didn't invite Jamie Lynn nor any other members of their troubled family to her and Sam Asghari's wedding this summer.
Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, January 4.