Britney Spears Presses Her Cleavage Together in Provocative Video: Photos

“Britney’s relationship with Paul just crashed and burned again, so she’s single and not happy about it,” the source spilled to a news outlet in June.

The confidant claimed that the “Toxic” singer is especially ready for a new partner after seeing her ex-husband Sam Asghari go public about his relationship with Brooke Irvine in January.

“Seeing Sam all in love with a girl that looks so much like a younger version of her is heart-wrenching,” the insider said. “She doesn’t want Sam back, or at least she says she doesn’t, but she does admit it really sucks to see that he’s just moved on with his life while she’s still stuck trying to get over their divorce.”