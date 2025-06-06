Britney Spears Presses Her Cleavage Together in Provocative Video: Photos
Girls just want to have fun!
Britney Spears shared a provocative video on her Instagram on Thursday, June 5, where she continually pressed her cleavage together.
The songstress caressed her b---- several times as she strutted toward the recording device. As she flaunted her bust, she gazed confidently while also flipping her hair from side to side.
Britney Spears Caresses Her Cleavage
Spears donned a silver dress embellished with sparkles and a mesh cutout that ran from her chest all the way to her waist.
The pop icon’s toned physique looked freshly tanned as she flaunted her beauty to the tune of “Hey Mama” by David Guetta.
Spears’ playful video comes after an inside source suggested the superstar is ready to settle down in a healthy relationship following her rocky romance with Paul Richard Soliz.
Britney Spears Is 'Not Happy' She's Single
“Britney’s relationship with Paul just crashed and burned again, so she’s single and not happy about it,” the source spilled to a news outlet in June.
The confidant claimed that the “Toxic” singer is especially ready for a new partner after seeing her ex-husband Sam Asghari go public about his relationship with Brooke Irvine in January.
“Seeing Sam all in love with a girl that looks so much like a younger version of her is heart-wrenching,” the insider said. “She doesn’t want Sam back, or at least she says she doesn’t, but she does admit it really sucks to see that he’s just moved on with his life while she’s still stuck trying to get over their divorce.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Why Did Sam Asghari Want to Sign Prenup With Britney Spears?
Though she and Asghari have been divorced since December 2024, the model recently opened up about Spears and why he was adamant about signing a prenup before their 2022 wedding.
“I wanted to make sure she’s protected, because throughout her life, everybody — I don’t know one person that’s ever been in her life that didn’t take advantage of her," he admitted on the June 2 “Trading Secrets” podcast episode. “So it’s very sad. I wanted to make sure that I’m the person that [didn’t] do that.”
Asghari also shut down the claim about him using Spears as a way to leverage his career. “I never get mad at the general public or fans or people that are seeing your life from a distance, especially now that I’m not in a relationship for over two years or a year and something,” he said.
The model went on to mention how he and Spears met on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video in 2016, saying, “Looking from an outside perspective, I see there’s an age difference, there’s a fame difference, there’s this, there’s that. But realistically, we met as costars.”