OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Britney Spears
PHOTOS

Britney Spears Nearly Pulls Her Pants Down While Twerking in Pink Bikini: Photos

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: MEGA/@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was one step away from flashing her audience in a skimpy bikini.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 4 2025, Published 4:07 p.m. ET

Britney Spears almost exposed everything in her latest dance video.

The pop star, 43, teased fans by pulling her pink thong down on Sunday, August 3.

Image of Britney Spears started to pull down her thong.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears started to pull down her thong.

Spears donned a cleavage-baring hot pink bikini and black choker while strutting around her room. She slipped down the sides of the thong, nearly revealing her private area. Two tattoos positioned on her lower stomach were on full display as she put on a dance performance to "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse. At one point, she added a red fedora to her look before a shocking moment: the star leaned on a wall, rolled her body and aggressively twerked.

A few days prior, she flaunted her body in a long, backless red dress. She once again teased her audience by pulling down the back of the frock until she almost revealed too much.

Britney Spears Speaks in British Accent

Image of Britney Spears frequently posts dance videos.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears frequently posts dance videos.

The clip came off the heels of a strange post of Spears speaking in a British accent.

"Hi, Becky, I do look like I’m going to go make a pie, don’t I?" she said. "Alright, so we’re going to make a pie. I would make apple pie. But I would first want to do cheesecake."

The "Toxic" singer never went on to make a pie and instead chugged champagne directly from the bottle.

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Did Britney Spears Adopt a Child?

Image of Britney Spears danced around in a bathing suit.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears danced around in a bathing suit.

On Saturday, July 14, Spears unexpectedly announced that she had adopted a baby girl.

"I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one-piece on and PLAYED !!!" she said in a plunging, lacy pink bodysuit. "How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee ☕️ and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!"

Image of Britney Spears spilled out of a skimpy pink bikini.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears spilled out of a skimpy pink bikini.

She continued, "This is 30 seconds of my random silly workout !! I hate working out but 3 hours of my footage was all stolen !!! It kinda hurt my stomach to see it disappear because well I sweat my a-- off and had a white jacket on !!! Lennon today has on [an] adorable dress 👗🤣🤣🤣 !!! It says I’m NEW HERE !!! SO PLEASE STOP TALKING TRASH AMERICA !!! I’ve decided to move to Italy 🇮🇹😉😉😉 !!!"

The award-winning artist's supposed child has not been confirmed, and multiple outlets reported she was just kidding.

Spears shares sons Sean Preston, 19 and Jayden, 18, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

