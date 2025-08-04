Britney Spears Nearly Pulls Her Pants Down While Twerking in Pink Bikini: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears almost exposed everything in her latest dance video. The pop star, 43, teased fans by pulling her pink thong down on Sunday, August 3.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears started to pull down her thong.

Spears donned a cleavage-baring hot pink bikini and black choker while strutting around her room. She slipped down the sides of the thong, nearly revealing her private area. Two tattoos positioned on her lower stomach were on full display as she put on a dance performance to "Back to Black" by Amy Winehouse. At one point, she added a red fedora to her look before a shocking moment: the star leaned on a wall, rolled her body and aggressively twerked. A few days prior, she flaunted her body in a long, backless red dress. She once again teased her audience by pulling down the back of the frock until she almost revealed too much.

Britney Spears Speaks in British Accent

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears frequently posts dance videos.

The clip came off the heels of a strange post of Spears speaking in a British accent. "Hi, Becky, I do look like I’m going to go make a pie, don’t I?" she said. "Alright, so we’re going to make a pie. I would make apple pie. But I would first want to do cheesecake." The "Toxic" singer never went on to make a pie and instead chugged champagne directly from the bottle.

Did Britney Spears Adopt a Child?

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears danced around in a bathing suit.

On Saturday, July 14, Spears unexpectedly announced that she had adopted a baby girl. "I haven’t worked out in years so I put this little pink one-piece on and PLAYED !!!" she said in a plunging, lacy pink bodysuit. "How are you beautiful people this morning ??? I need coffee ☕️ and I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl 😉😉😉 !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears 🤪🤪🤪 !!!"

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears spilled out of a skimpy pink bikini.