Article continues below advertisement
Britney Spears Shows Off Her Assets as She Spins Around in Backless Red Dress

britney spears red dress spin video
Source: MEGA;@britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears twirled around in a bold red backless dress as she showed off her curves.

July 31 2025, Published 9:52 a.m. ET

Britney Spears is back with another bold look!

The pop icon lit up Instagram with a sultry new video, showing herself strutting confidently down a hallway in a form-fitting red dress with a dramatic open back and an oversized bow.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
The sizzling ensemble clung perfectly to her figure as she twirled, flipped her hair and struck fierce poses to “Paradise (Not for Me)” by Madonna and Mirwais.

image of Britney Spears wore a red backless dress and spun around for the camera.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears wore a red backless dress and spun around for the camera.

At one point, she turned her back to the camera and teasingly pulled down the dress just enough to flaunt her backside. Later, she posed in front of a glowing fireplace, still working the daring look like a total pro.

To top it off, she paired the dress with brown heels and delicate earrings.

“🌷💎,” she captioned the post.

image of The singer twirled in the hallway and showed off her toned figure.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The singer twirled in the hallway and showed off her toned figure.

The steamy video comes hot on the heels of another wild moment from the “Sometimes” singer.

On Friday, July 25, she shared a bizarre clip of herself speaking in a British accent while talking about making an apple pie.

“Hi Becky,” she greeted the camera at the start of the video. “I do look like I’m going to go make a pie, don’t I?”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

She continued, “Alright, so we’re going to make a pie. I would make apple pie. But I would first want to do cheesecake.”

Wearing a colonial-inspired nightgown with a white collar, Spears then broke into song mid-sentence, abandoning the baking plan altogether. Later in the same clip, she added one of her signature flat-brimmed hats and casually sipped straight from a bottle of champagne.

image of In another video, Britney Spears used a British accent while talking about pie.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

In another video, Britney Spears used a British accent while talking about pie.

Of course, the "Toxic" singer's British accent has made headlines before, as it's something fans have noticed for years, even back during her run-ins with paparazzi in the 2000s.

Some fans have even speculated about it, with theories ranging from it being a “trauma response” or “mental health crisis,” to it simply being something she does for fun.

In September 2024, she brought out the accent again to share that her fireplace had exploded in her face. In the now-deleted video, she explained she’d use the accent to tell the story because she was “bored.”

In April, it popped up once more when she posted a video ranting about how she wanted her nails back after biting them down. Her accent slipped in and out, as usual.

image of The pop icon's my grandmother Lilian ‘Lily’ Portell was from a sophisticated family in London.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

The pop icon's my grandmother Lilian ‘Lily’ Portell was from a sophisticated family in London.

Spears' connection to the accent is actually personal. In her 2023 memoir The Woman in Me, the superstar explained how her heritage plays into it.

“According to my mother, my grandmother Lilian ‘Lily’ Portell was from an elegant, sophisticated family in London,” she wrote. “She had an exotic air about her that everyone commented on; her mother was British, and her father was from the Mediterranean island of Malta.”

“All I knew was that my grandmother was beautiful, and I loved copying her British accent,” the pop princess shared. “Talking in a British accent has always made me happy because it makes me think of her, my fashionable grandmother. I wanted to have manners and a lilting voice just like hers.”

