Britney Spears Explains Her 'Mind Shuts Down' When in America Because She's 'Been Through So Much in the States'
Britney Spears is getting candid about her mental health.
In a Monday, November 4, Instagram post — which featured the singer dancing while wearing an animal-print bodysuit and black heels — she explained how she's been in a better mindset since touching down in an "exotic beautiful place."
The mom-of-two, 42, said that prior to her trip, "I don’t think I’ve been in a confident place in my head."
Spears expressed that she felt her body wasn't her own because of all the things she was "forced to do and disagreed with" over the years.
"I know this sounds crazy but just owning my feet... I don’t want to go to the gym, all I want to do is move and feel alive..." she spilled. "I’m dancing and it feels so good to let go, I guess I could get a dance studio but I like a small place... I don’t get lost and the bathroom is huge!!!"
The "Toxic" vocalist said she feels "blessed" to be in the location, explaining, "I’ve been through so much in the States, I honestly feel my mind immediately shuts down in the States."
Continued the star, "Only when I’m away my mind and heart open to heal because I think that the small voice within is saying, 'You can play and rebel here it’s OK.'"
The Woman in Me author wrapped up her post by noting she hadn't "spoken up in a long time," and she also left some words of wisdom for fans.
"Go where you feel most alive and know you are loved !!!!!" she suggested. "I wish somebody had told me that a long time ago 😂😂😂🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄."
It's unclear if the pop star is still in Turks and Caicos, where she jetted off to last week.
At the time, she revealed that being on the island reminded her of past trips she went on with an unnamed ex.
"I’m honestly not ashamed to say this, but whenever me and my ex would come here, we fought … Not one time did I sleep in bed with him !!!" the Crossroads actress confessed. "I got a pillow and would sleep outside … I like the sound of the fountain outside !!!"
Though she kept the man's identity to herself, fans assumed she was referring to ex-husband Sam Asghari, 30, whom she began dating in 2016 and was married to for 14 months before he filed for divorce in August 2023.
Spears was romantically linked on and off to handyman Paul Richard Soliz throughout this past year, but it's unclear if they are still together.