Britney Spears' 'Heart Is Full' After Reuniting With Son Jayden on Christmas: 'This Is the Happiest Anyone Has Seen Her in Years'
Britney Spears is overjoyed after reuniting with estranged son Jayden James Federline on Christmas.
Though her eldest son, Sean Preston Federline, wasn't there, being "with Jayden" was a "relief" for the pop star, 43, a source dished.
“Britney would have loved to have had Sean join them too, but they did at least video-call with him and he’s promised to visit soon," the source added. “This is the happiest anyone has seen Britney in years. Her heart is full. She got her Christmas wish — and then some.”
As OK! previously reported, the "Toxic" songstress, who shares her two sons with ex Kevin Federline, posted a rare video with Jayden as he opened one of his presents.
"Mamas deserve waaay more respect than they get these days !!!" she captioned the video via Instagram on January 3.
The performer also gushed over her son, writing, "Mine forever !!! It’s weird we’re like twins but he’s a boy and I’m a girl !!! He’s mine I hadn’t seen him in 2 and half years or maybe 3 !!! I’m in shock !!! He came back and he feels older and smarter than me !!! He’s a man and I cry everyday of my life because of the miracle and genius he is !!! When he plays the whole earth shakes !!!"
Now, it seems like the blonde babe, who frequently posts videos of herself dancing around in her home on social media, is "serious about getting her life back together," another insider spilled.
"She’s really showing great signs of being on track and committed to staying healthy. But that doesn’t mean it’s not a 24-hour battle to keep her away from her demons,” the insider added. “The fact is, she can’t afford to have even a single bad influence in her life without the risk of her getting dragged back into her old habits. That’s why her whole staff is getting a reboot top to bottom and only people that can prove they’re on the straight and narrow are being employed.”
The mom-of-two also wants to surround herself with a supportive inner circle. "Britney’s got plenty of money to spend so why not hire the best, and this way she’s always got people around that are looking out for her best interest and watching for any signs that she might be veering off her path," they noted.
