'Sensitive' Britney Spears Says She Hasn't Felt 'Respected Lately' as She Twirls Around in Her Bikini
Feb. 9 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Britney Spears is once again opening up about how she’s been feeling.
In a recent Instagram video, the pop star shared a clip of herself dancing, a move fans know all too well.
This time around, Spears wore an orange bikini top paired with a white G-string thong as she twirled around on camera.
“… I be so purty, you guys wanna see me turn it around and sit in the chair … I’M REAL GOOD AT DOWN !!!!! Haven’t been feeling respected lately … I pray that the feeling of people gas lighting me and messing with me goes away …unfortunately I may seem strong but I’m probably one of the most sensitive people in the world … be careful my friends…” she wrote in the caption.
She continued by laying out firm boundaries.
“NUMBER ONE — SPEAK WHEN YOU’RE SPOKEN TO … NUMBER TWO — OPEN MY GATES WHEN I ENTER MY HOME, DON’T LAUGH AND SEND ME AROUND THE NEIGHBORHOOD TO FIND SERVICE TO CALL TO MAKE YOU AWARE I’M AT THE ONLY GATE THAT HAS A CAMERA … YOU LIKE JOKES GENTLEMEN …”
Spears wrapped up her message with a warning.
“Ps… STAY OFF MY PROPERTY AND WE WILL ALL BE SAFE. Psss … I have awesome new security now that I absolutely adore. I just had to send a message any woman would!!”
The post follows another emotional moment for Spears, who has recently been reflecting on the pain she says still lingers from her family relationships.
Earlier this month, the singer shared a heartfelt Instagram post about the isolation she says she experienced from the people closest to her. Alongside a photo of a baby’s hand holding an adult’s finger, Spears described feeling deeply disconnected and misunderstood.
- Britney Spears Says She's 'Incredibly Lucky' to Be Alive After How Her Family Treated Her: 'I'm Scared of Them'
- Britney Spears Says She Dances in a 'Dirty Nightgown' Instead of a 'Pretty Dress' Because No One 'Is Worthy of the Real Me'
- Britney Spears Reveals She Has 'Nerve Damage on the Right Side' of Her Body Due to a 'Horrible Experience': 'I Have a Dream of Spitting in Those People's Faces'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone … for those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong,” she wrote.
“We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial !!! I’m incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them,” she added.
The “Sometimes” singer also gave fans a glimpse into how she’s been coping recently, mixing vulnerability with her signature candid humor.
“It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today ??? Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did. So I’ve made cheesecake 🍰 today and I must say it’s pretty d--- good … my neighbor joined me with milk !!! PS I haven't danced in a month because I broke my toe twice!” she shared.
Spears’ comments appear to reference her father, Jamie Spears, who placed her under a conservatorship in 2008 — a legal arrangement that controlled many aspects of her personal and professional life for more than a decade.