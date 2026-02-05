Britney Spears Says She's 'Incredibly Lucky' to Be Alive After How Her Family Treated Her: 'I'm Scared of Them'

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears is opening up about her ongoing pain when it comes to her family. The pop icon recently took to Instagram to share an emotional message reflecting on her strained relationships and the lasting impact they’ve had on her life. In a candid post, Spears addressed the deep sense of seclusion she said she experienced from those closest to her. “As people, all we really want is to feel connected to each other and never feel alone … for those of you in your family that have said to help you is to isolate you and make you feel unbelievably left out … they were wrong,” she wrote, alongside a photo of an infant’s hand holding an adult’s finger.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears shared an emotional message on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

“We can forgive as people but u don’t ever forget. Yearning and longing for contact is always crucial !!! I’m incredibly lucky to even be alive with how my family treated me once in my life and now I’m scared of them,” Spears added.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

The “Sometimes” singer also shared how she’s been coping in the last few years. “It’s weird how God works in mysterious ways. My friends, what do you think he is saying today ??? Because to be totally honest with you, no matter what he says, they will never take responsibility for what they did. So I’ve made cheesecake 🍰 today and I must say it’s pretty d--- good … my neighbor joined me with milk !!! PS I haven't danced in a month because I broke my toe twice!” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Britney Spears no longer communicates with her father, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Spears’ comments appear to reference her father, Jamie Spears, who placed her under a conservatorship in 2008 — a legal arrangement that controlled many aspects of her life for more than a decade. According to a source, Britney’s “relationship with her dad is nonexistent,” and there is “no chance of reconciliation” between the two.

Article continues below advertisement

A second insider confirmed there is "zero communication on either side, and that’s how she likes it." “Furious doesn’t even begin to cover how she feels about him and what he did to her. She’ll never forgive him. He’s accepted it and lives a very quiet life now. With the conservatorship over, the only stress in his life now is his health," they explained.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @jamielynnspears/Instagram The singer reflected on her difficult relationship with her family.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

When it comes to her mother, Lynne Spears, one source shared that Britney’s relationship with her mom remains “very fragile,” despite Lynne’s continued efforts to stay in touch. “They talk and text every few weeks. [There are] no plans for [her] mom to visit anytime soon,” the insider said.

Article continues below advertisement

Tensions resurfaced more recently after Britney reacted strongly to her estranged family celebrating Christmas together. The gathering reportedly included her sister Jamie Lynn Spears, her mother and Britney’s eldest son, Sean Preston.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears spoke about feeling 'isolated' and 'hurt.'

Article continues below advertisement

“Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix … to my dear sweet innocent family … so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon … I can’t wait …. hello, beautiful Ivy … I just want to hold you, my love … Godspeed, friends,” the “Lucky” singer wrote, referring to Jamie Lynn’s youngest daughter, Ivey.