Britney Spears Seductively Touches Herself in 'Church Dress' After Deleting Her Instagram: Watch
Nov. 11 2025, Updated 6:04 p.m. ET
Britney Spears made a racy return to Instagram.
Over a week after the pop star deleted her account, she reactivated her page with a seductive video wearing her "church dress."
In the short clip, Spears caressed her chest and legs as she mugged for the camera, donning a pink floral maxi.
At one point, she hiked up her frock as she dropped low to the ground and touched her privates. The singer held an orange phone case while filming herself in the mirror, spinning, twirling her skirt and feeling up her body.
"My new church dress!" she simply captioned the post.
Britney Spears Deleted Her Instagram
On Sunday, November 2, Spears deleted her Instagram account, only to reactivate it a few days later. She marked her return to social media on November 7 with a spicy lingerie photo, which appeared to be screenshotted from an older video.
"So much has happened this year, it’s crazy ... I try to live within my means and the book Draw the Circle is an incredible perspective," the "Toxic" singer captioned the image. "Get your ballerina 🩰, circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple. I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later."
Kevin Federline Makes Concerning Claims About Ex Britney Spears
Spears' cryptic post came amid her ex Kevin Federline's shocking allegations against her in his memoir, You Thought You Knew. In the shocking book, the former backup dancer alleged his ex-wife used to watch their children sleep while holding a knife in her hand.
"They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand," he dished. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."
Spears and Federline share sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19.
Britney Spears Addresses Kevin Federline's Allegations Against Her
The musician clapped back at the actor's claims in a lengthy X post.
"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain," she wrote. "Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting. I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY
"No money from Britney for 5 years [sic] you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on..." she confusingly continued. "Your kids are adults it's a different world now."