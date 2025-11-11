or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Britney Spears
OK LogoNEWS

Britney Spears Seductively Touches Herself in 'Church Dress' After Deleting Her Instagram: Watch

Photo of Britney Spears
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears posted a provocative video in her 'church dress' after briefly deleting Instagram.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 11 2025, Updated 6:04 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears made a racy return to Instagram.

Over a week after the pop star deleted her account, she reactivated her page with a seductive video wearing her "church dress."

In the short clip, Spears caressed her chest and legs as she mugged for the camera, donning a pink floral maxi.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears posted a racy video in her 'church dress.'

At one point, she hiked up her frock as she dropped low to the ground and touched her privates. The singer held an orange phone case while filming herself in the mirror, spinning, twirling her skirt and feeling up her body.

"My new church dress!" she simply captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Deleted Her Instagram

Image of Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline exposed her in his new memoir.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline exposed her in his new memoir.

On Sunday, November 2, Spears deleted her Instagram account, only to reactivate it a few days later. She marked her return to social media on November 7 with a spicy lingerie photo, which appeared to be screenshotted from an older video.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Britney Spears briefly deleted her Instagram.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears briefly deleted her Instagram.

"So much has happened this year, it’s crazy ... I try to live within my means and the book Draw the Circle is an incredible perspective," the "Toxic" singer captioned the image. "Get your ballerina 🩰, circle, and own your boundaries. It’s incredibly strict and somewhat of a form of prayer but with so many endless possibilities in life, it’s important to do you and keep it simple. I know there is a confusing side too. The devil is in the details but we can get to that later."

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin Federline Makes Concerning Claims About Ex Britney Spears

Image of Britney Spears was accused of watching her children sleep with a knife.
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram

Britney Spears was accused of watching her children sleep with a knife.

Spears' cryptic post came amid her ex Kevin Federline's shocking allegations against her in his memoir, You Thought You Knew. In the shocking book, the former backup dancer alleged his ex-wife used to watch their children sleep while holding a knife in her hand.

"They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand," he dished. "Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation."

Spears and Federline share sons Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James Federline, 19.

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Addresses Kevin Federline's Allegations Against Her

Image of Britney Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline.

The musician clapped back at the actor's claims in a lengthy X post.

"To be loved unconditionally and with a naive heart like mine, always being threatened or made to believe I'm the bad one as they profit off my pain," she wrote. "Oh dear Jesus show me there is a God and I can too be loved unconditionally and not have to be so perfect cause it's really interesting. I 100 percent beg to differ the way he is literally attacking me in his interviews. If truth be told the man in the interview went STRAIGHT TO the SOURCE and said it CLEAR AS DAY

"No money from Britney for 5 years [sic] you trying to get paid that's what general America is saying weird you both have moved on..." she confusingly continued. "Your kids are adults it's a different world now."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.