Britney Spears 'Shaken' After Ex Jason Alexander Crashes Wedding, But She Doesn't Want This To 'Get Her Down': Source
Though Britney Spears was rattled after her ex-husband attempted to crash her wedding, she is refusing to let him ruin the most special day of her life.
"Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down," an insider said before Spears and new hubby Sam Asghari's nuptials at the Princess of Pop's Thousand Oaks, Calif., home Thursday night, June 9. "Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason [Alexander] is no longer on the property."
Ventura County police arrested Alexander Thursday afternoon after the 40-year-old live streamed himself breaking into Spears' home and arguing with the event security, claiming his ex-wife of 55 hours personally invited him to her wedding, as Page Six reported.
Alexander made his way into the home and to the second floor before he was later seen inside the tent where the wedding was set to take place that day. Later in the live stream, he is heard introducing himself as "Britney's first husband," and admitting: "I'm here to crash the wedding."
After Alexander was handcuffed and escorted out of the venue, Spears' attorney, Mathew Rosengart, told the outlet he was “working closely with law enforcement to ensure Mr. Alexander is aggressively prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."
Asghari proposed to the "Toxic" songstress in September 2021 after nearly five years together.
The handsome hunk marks Spears' third husband, as she first wed Alexander in 2004 before tying the knot with Kevin Federline later that year. Before going their separate ways in 2007, Spears and Federline welcomed two sons, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, neither of whom were in attendance for their mom's latest wedding.
Aside from her kiddos not being present for her special day, Spears' estranged family, including dad Jamie, mom Lynne and sister Jamie Lynn were also MIA from the intimate evening. However, her brother, Bryan, reportedly copped an invite.
OK! reported Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow were also among the 50 attendees who watched the newlywed walk down the aisle in her dress designed by Donatella Versace, who was on the star-studded guest list.