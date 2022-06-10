Britney Spears 'Shaken' After Ex Jason Alexander Crashes Wedding, But She Doesn't Want This To 'Get Her Down': Source

Though Britney Spears was rattled after her ex-husband attempted to crash her wedding, she is refusing to let him ruin the most special day of her life.

"Britney is shaken but doesn’t want to let this get her down," an insider said before Spears and new hubby Sam Asghari's nuptials at the Princess of Pop's Thousand Oaks, Calif., home Thursday night, June 9. "Everyone is thankfully safe, and Jason [Alexander] is no longer on the property."