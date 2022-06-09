Madonna, Paris Hilton & More: See Britney Spears' Alleged Wedding Invite List
A star-studded affair! Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's wedding is expected to be a can't-miss spectacle, with celebrities like Madonna, Paris Hilton, Selena Gomez, Kate Hudson and Gwyneth Paltrow reportedly copping an invite.
Spears and her famous gal pals have been friends for years, with the soon-to-be newlywed and Madonna's friendship dating back to the early 2000s. Aside from joining forces for 2003's "Me Against the Music" duet, Madonna publicly backed Spears in 2021 when she pleaded for the end of her "abusive" conservatorship.
As for her friendship with Hilton, they were both young stars on the rise in the early 2000s, and shortly after Spears' conservatorship came to an end in November 2021, Hilton penned an essay about her in which she wrote: "When I think of Britney Spears, I see the sweetest soul. A mother. A friend. A fighter. A young woman who grew up in the tabloid culture of the 2000s, when the paparazzi machine was accepted, unforgiving and cruel," per People.
While many A-listers will be in attendance for what is expected to be a lavish yet intimate affair, OK! reported Spears' estranged family, besides for brother Bryan Spears, didn't make the cut.
The couple's decision to snub her famous family members doesn't come as a surprise considering the tumultuous year they had, including Spears accusing her dad, Jamie Spears, of being abusive while acting as the conservator of her estate and the Princes of Pop claiming her little sis, Jamie Lynn Spears, made up "crazy lies" about her to sell "Hollywood books," referring to the Zoey 101 alum's memoir, Things I Should Have Said.
And with her family not there to stir up any potential problems, Spears is free to enjoy her fairytale day with Asghari.
OK! learned the loved-up duo is set to say "I Do" in the backyard of Spears' Los Angeles mansion. Though the mother-of-two and her handsome hunk have remained tight-lipped about their wedding day, in May, Asghari teased the date had been set, but said "nobody will know until the day after."
Spears also previously revealed she will be walking down the aisle in a dress made by the one and only Donatella Versace.
The blonde bombshell's two children she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline will not be in attendance for their mom's special day, but a source emphasized both the former backup dancer and their children are "happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."