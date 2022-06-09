Madonna, Paris Hilton & More: See Britney Spears' Alleged Wedding Invite List

OK! learned the loved-up duo is set to say "I Do" in the backyard of Spears' Los Angeles mansion. Though the mother-of-two and her handsome hunk have remained tight-lipped about their wedding day, in May, Asghari teased the date had been set, but said "nobody will know until the day after."

Spears also previously revealed she will be walking down the aisle in a dress made by the one and only Donatella Versace.

The blonde bombshell's two children she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline will not be in attendance for their mom's special day, but a source emphasized both the former backup dancer and their children are "happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward."