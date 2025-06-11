Britney Spears Slams 'Cruel' Exes Who 'Never Acknowledged' or Respected Her After Sam Asghari's Shady Comments About Their Marriage
Britney Spears gave fans a piece of her mind in a heated social media post on Wednesday, June 11.
The upload, which came alongside an image of a painted pink flower, started off strong, with the singer writing, "AN EXTREMELY SHADY WEEK AND NOT FEELING the love, and honestly if I did I’D GRACIOUSLY SEND IT RIGHT BACK TO YOUR A--- !!! F------ BIRDS !!!"
The star then shared a story about the time she encountered lions and went on to diss her ex-lovers.
Britney Spears' Fiery Message
"I honestly think it started at the beginning of this year when [I was] so turned off by humanity and the way people have literally … I have no words !!!" the mom-of-two, 43, spilled. "I do know I talk to animals and I’m extremely close to God and feel such a strong intuition !!! The strongest connection I feel is in Maui as it’s a more clear and distinct connection that awakens and enlightens me !!! Oh God f--- it !!! A lot of words I will get to the point !!!"
"I went to a place and saw so many lions but before I walked down this long hallway on each side, there was probably 17 lions in this place !!! I stopped and I almost went to my knees !!!" Spears continued, going off track from the main point of her message. "I felt something so incredibly holy and I didn’t understand why I was the only one in complete awe and shock of not EVEN SEEING THEM YET I FELT ALL OF THEM !!!"
"Well to make a long story way shorter !!! Three of the lions stood all the way up and put their hands at the top of the cage three separate times !!! I will admit it was f------ insane !!!" the blonde beauty recalled. "He said they’ve never stood up for anyone before and Steven Spielberg was just here yesterday !!!"
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Britney Spears Calls Her Exes 'Cruel'
Toward the end of her message, the "Toxic" crooner called out her exes but didn't identify anyone by name.
"Anyways I dated two f------ complete a------- after that and I realized I loved their dogs more than them and I think it’s because their dogs bowed to me every time I entered the room !!!" she explained. "Now the guys were of course cruel humans that never even acknowledged me and never held my hand in the car for 6 years !!! I choose animals over people anyday !!! Maybe I should go say hi to the lions, the most feared animal in the world yet they acknowledged me 🙈🙈🙈 ???"
Was Britney Spears Calling Out Ex-Husband Sam Asghari?
Spears' comments come shortly after she split again from on-off ex Paul Richard Soliz and following ex-husband Sam Asghari's remarks about their short-lived marriage.
In a recent interview, the actor, 31, claimed his relationship with the Princess of Pop "absolutely" forced him to "work harder to prove" himself in Hollywood.
Asghari complained about how executives would say things like, "'Oh, and he’s associated with a pop star,' which is also cheesy as well. Or 'can we see him as a character?’ There was that line as well. 'Do we really want to hire someone that’s a cheesy trainer?'"
Nonetheless, he admitted being married to the music icon helped his career.
“I can’t sit here and lie and say, ‘It wasn’t good for me,’” Asghari confessed. "When you’re in such a public relationship, that gives you that platform — it sort of gave me that platform for who I am.”