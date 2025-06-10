Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Says He Had to 'Work Harder' for His Acting Career After Marrying Pop Star

Sam Asghari opened up about how marrying Britney Spears made it harder for him to land acting roles.

While the fitness trainer and actor previously said his relationship with Britney Spears helped “kick start” his entertainment career , he’s now sharing more details about their time together.

Sam Asghari opened up about the downside of being married to one of the most famous people in the world.

At the time, Asghari was juggling gigs as a personal trainer and waiter, which already came with its own challenges, all while dating the singer.

“Did it make me, you know, have to work harder to prove myself? Absolutely,” Asghari said during a radio interview on Monday, June 9.

Sam Asghari said he had to 'work harder' in Hollywood because of his marriage to Britney Spears.

“‘Oh, and he’s associated with a pop star, which is also cheesy as well. Or can we see him as a character?’ There was that line as well,” he recalled. “Do we really want to hire someone that’s a cheesy trainer?”

Still, he made it clear that being with Spears gave him a boost.

“I can’t sit here and lie and say, ‘It wasn’t good for me,’” he admitted. “When you’re in such a public relationship, that gives you that platform — it sort of gave me that platform for who I am.”