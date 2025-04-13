Lingerie-Clad Britney Spears Goes Off on Her Exes as She Declares She's Been 'Disrespected in Bed' Several Times: 'I Know How Cruel the World Is'

“Just to give some insight on this picture... Well, I might look really pretty but I’ve never shared myself with a man in lingerie that REALLY made me feel beautiful and sacred,” Spears wrote. “I'm not even lying… My closet was incredibly insane because it was a space for my soul and there had been waaaay too many times I had been incredibly disrespected in bed.”

She continued: “Why the f--- would I ever share the real delicacy of the feeling I actually get when I do feel beautiful??? It's so bittersweet, but I knew my REAL heart would never share that or take a chance to bring my real heart in bed with someone who I KNEW would utterly and completely destroy me.”