Lingerie-Clad Britney Spears Goes Off on Her Exes as She Declares She's Been 'Disrespected in Bed' Several Times: 'I Know How Cruel the World Is'
Britney Spears had some words for her exes!
The “Gimme More” singer shared several Instagram posts on Sunday, April 23, where she wore a nude and black lingerie set. The pop icon captioned one of the photos with her take on why she hasn’t worn lingerie during intimate moments with most of her lovers.
“Just to give some insight on this picture... Well, I might look really pretty but I’ve never shared myself with a man in lingerie that REALLY made me feel beautiful and sacred,” Spears wrote. “I'm not even lying… My closet was incredibly insane because it was a space for my soul and there had been waaaay too many times I had been incredibly disrespected in bed.”
She continued: “Why the f--- would I ever share the real delicacy of the feeling I actually get when I do feel beautiful??? It's so bittersweet, but I knew my REAL heart would never share that or take a chance to bring my real heart in bed with someone who I KNEW would utterly and completely destroy me.”
Spears went on to mention her third ex-husband, Sam Asghari, whom she was partnered with from 2016 until 2023. The “Womanizer” singer also hinted at having resentment toward a second ex.
“So kinda f----- up a 6-year relationship [and] 2-year relationship... That’s a very long time to dream of the real deal, but guess what, I was 100% right. So they think they played me??? I realize I played their a---- as well. Psss, I also know how cruel the world is, but I still would rather share with the world than men who have utterly and completely destroyed my heart,” she said.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“It frankly cuts straight through the b-------... It's me and my teddy bear aka husband Henry. And as for the men of the world... sincerely F--- YOU!!!” she concluded.
Spears followed up with another post in the same lingerie set, giving fans advice on how to get past a broken romance. “People move on... know your self-worth!!! Learn from mistakes and protect your heart, always!!! And if you really want to, embarrass the s--- out of the people who did you wrong, I mean, I would never do that… but...” the singer stated.
Though the “Toxic” artist dug deep into her feelings for her lingerie-clad social media posts, the entertainer has recently posted several other thirst traps in racy outfits.
She even shared a video where she spoke in a British accent, prompting fans to grow concerned about her well-being. Spears, however, continues to thrive as she told her 41 million followers that she’s currently “redecorating her home in L.A.”