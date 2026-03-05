NEWS Britney Spears' Sons to 'Spend Time' With Their Mom as Estranged Family Sets Up 'Plan' for Troubled Star After DUI Arrest Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears has had a rocky relationship with her family throughout her time in the spotlight. Rebecca Friedman March 5 2026, Published 5:43 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Britney Spears' sons are planning to be by her side in their mom's time of need, according to the troubled star's manager and longtime friend, Cade Hudson. Following Spears' Wednesday, March 4, arrest, Hudson revealed in a statement that her and ex-husband Kevin Federline's sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, would be "spending time with" the 44-year-old as she recovers from the ordeal. Hudson also said Spears' "loved ones are going to come up with an overdue needed plan to set her up for success for well being," a message that triggered fans after the Princess of Pop spent 13 years in an abusive conservatorship under her father Jamie Spears' control.

Britney Spears in Need of 'Help' During 'Difficult' Time

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears shares her two kids with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

Calling the "Toxic" singer's "unfortunate" actions "completely inexcusable," Hudson noted, "Britney is going to take the right steps and comply with the law, and hopefully this can be the first step in long overdue change that needs to occur in Britney’s life." "Hopefully, she can get the help and support she needs during this difficult time," he added — though supporters of the award-winning artist expressed fears of Britney's family stepping in, as it previously did not prove beneficial.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears reconciled with her youngest son, Jayden James, in 2024.

Britney hasn't been shy to share how she feels about her family online. In December 2025, the "Circus" hitmaker dragged her family via Instagram after her sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, shared a photo on Christmas Day of her daughters Maddie and Ivey, her husband, Jamie Watson, and their mother, Lynne Spears, 70. Britney’s eldest son, Sean Preston, was also pictured in the background with his arms around his cousin and grandmother, fueling speculation about why the 20-year-old didn't spend the holiday with his mom and brother, 19— who reconciled with the music icon in 2024 after years of estrangement.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears dragged her family after her sister, Jamie Lynn, shared a group photo of them spending Christmas without her.

After Jamie Lynn's social media post gained attention, Britney shared a message of her own while seemingly throwing shade at her family. "Merry late Christmas to my beautiful family who have never disrespected me, harmed me, ever done anything completely unacceptable or caused unbelievable trauma, the kind you can’t fix … to my dear sweet innocent family … so so sorry I was busy this Christmas but I will definitely show up and surprise you soon … I can’t wait …. hello, beautiful Ivy … I just want to hold you, my love … Godspeed, friends," she penned.

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears spent Christmas 2025 with her son Jayden James — but not Sean Preston.