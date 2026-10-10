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Britney Spears Finds Support From Sons in Recovery Journey After DUI Arrest, Says Source: 'She's Been Spiraling the Last Couple of Years'

photo of Britney Spears and her sons
Source: MEGA; @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears received support from Sean Preston and Jayden James during her recovery after a DUI arrest.

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Oct. 10 2026, Published 3:11 p.m. ET

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Britney Spears is reportedly finding solace and support from her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, following her DUI arrest last month.

A source close to the singer said the two young men have played a crucial role in guiding their mother back to a healthier mindset.

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Britney Spears Reconnected With Her Sons

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image of Britney Spears reportedly received support from her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, during her recovery.
Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM

Britney Spears reportedly received support from her sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, during her recovery.

“She’s been spiraling the last couple of years,” the insider stated, detailing the struggles Spears has faced in recent years. The source emphasizes that with Sean, 20, and Jayden, 19, reentering her life fully, this moment has presented a great opportunity for Spears to seek help.

The relationship between Spears and her sons has strengthened, and the source notes that “it’s been wonderful” for her to reconnect with them over the past year. “It’s just been really great for them to spend all of this time with their mom,” the insider remarked, adding that they are her “whole world.”

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Britney Spears Made Rehab Her Own Decision

image of Spears strengthened her relationship with her sons while focusing on her well-being.
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears strengthened her relationship with her sons while focusing on her well-being.

Living in Los Angeles has allowed the family to grow closer, with the source explaining that the boys want the best for their mother. “Going to rehab was 100 percent Britney’s decision,” they stated, highlighting Spears’ commitment to her recovery.

“She is fully in contact with her sons, and they have such a great relationship,” the insider continued. The singer is focused on being the best version of herself for her children and is also taking time to focus on her own well-being.

“This is her rebirth. This is her reset,” the source mentioned, underlining the significance of this period in Spears’ life. Although it’s unclear what her plans will be post-rehab, the source noted that “the world is her oyster,” suggesting endless possibilities for the pop icon.

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image of The singer reportedly entered rehab as part of her decision to seek help.
Source: MEGA

The singer reportedly entered rehab as part of her decision to seek help.

While Spears has received significant support from her children, the source indicated that it is not yet clear if they will visit her during her time in rehab. “She’s only just gone in,” they explained, emphasizing that Spears is in the early stages of her treatment.

Despite her recent legal troubles, the insider confirmed that Spears had always intended to seek help, stating, “DUI aside, she was always planning on going to rehab now.”

Britney Spears Faced Her Next Chapter With Renewed Purpose

image of The pop star focused on recovery and reconnecting with her family after her DUI arrest.
Source: MEGA

The pop star focused on recovery and reconnecting with her family after her DUI arrest.

As Britney prepares to face her court date on May 4, her focus remains on recovery and spending quality time with her sons. With a renewed sense of purpose, it seems that Spears is on the right track towards healing.

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