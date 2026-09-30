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Britney Spears Smokes a Cigarette While Being Chauffeured in Malibu 6 Months After DUI Arrest and Rehab Stint

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was spotted smoking in a car months after her arrest.

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Sept. 30 2026, Updated 10:40 a.m. ET

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Britney Spears was spotted smoking in the passenger seat of a car months after her DUI arrest.

The 44-year-old was escorted by a driver in a Black BMW while leaving Nobu in Malibu, Calif., on Monday, September 28, at around 11 p.m., new paparazzi photos revealed.

Spears lit up the cigarette while wearing her signature blonde hair parted down the middle in tousled waves and an oversized pair of black sunglasses.

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Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears looked unbothered as she sat in the passenger seat.

She looked completely calm and unbothered in her dark, long-sleeve turtleneck while she ducked down in the passenger seat, six months after being arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

The mysterious man driving the car had dark hair and a goatee. He wore glasses and a black polo while he chauffeured the star around Southern California.

He was likely recruited to whisk Spears away to her social engagements after the star pleaded guilty to a "wet reckless" driving charge in May.

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Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears was sentenced to one day in jail and one year of probation.

According to arrest reports, an onlooker called 911 after Spears was seen swerving across lanes and suddenly braking in Westlake Village, Calif., on March 4.

When police pulled the pop star over, she failed several field sobriety tests, and police noted the smell of alcohol and potential prescription drugs in her system.

She was subsequently sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served, one year of probation, a required DUI class and state-mandated fines.

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Britney Spears

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'The Boys Got Involved'

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' now-adult sons allegedly staged an intervention for her.

The star checked into a rehabilitation facility soon after the incident to continue treatment for any substance issues she may be dealing with, as well as her mental health struggles.

According to Daily Mail, her adult sons, Sean, 21, and Jayden, 20, staged an intervention for their mother, which prompted her to seek professional treatment.

"The boys started to get involved," a source told the outlet. "They're the only ones she listens to, and they were so loving, so kind, but also so firm. This was non-negotiable to them."

'Nothing Is What It Seems'

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears opened up about her arrest in July.

In July, Spears opened up about her arrest on her Instagram page, noting, "nothing is what it seems."

"Lately, I’ve felt extremely protected. Probably because of past trauma," she wrote. "The accident of me getting arrested was probably the scariest and hardest experience of my life."

"Maybe I can tell you what really happened one day in a VOLUME 2 book," the "Toxic" vocalist added. "I’m an extremely strong woman, and what happened, let’s just say again, NOTHING IS WHAT IT SEEMS!"

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