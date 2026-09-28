NEWS Britney Spears Celebrates Son Sean Preston's 21st Birthday After Estrangement Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears celebrated son Sean Preston's 21st birthday with cake and dinner after the pair experienced a period of estrangement. Taylor Camp Sept. 28 2026, Published 6:13 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Britney Spears is celebrating a major milestone for her eldest son, Sean Preston Federline. The pop star, 44, shared a glimpse at the birthday festivities in a now-deleted post on Instagram as Sean Preston turned 21, posting footage of his birthday cake and revealing that the day didn't go exactly according to plan. "My babies' bday," Spears wrote, before joking that Preston's cake "melted in the car" — and she couldn't resist eating some of it.

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Britney Spears Celebrates Sean Preston's 21st Birthday

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears joked that Preston's birthday cake melted in the car.

Spears marked her son's milestone birthday with a sweet social media post showing off his colorful cake. "Of course Preston's cake melted in the car and I ate a bit of it," she admitted. The "Toxic" singer also appeared to spend time celebrating over dinner, writing, "AND of course the bday dinners were the icing on the cake... life is crazy." Spears shares Preston and younger son Jayden James Federline, 20, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

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Britney Spears Says She Was Sick During the Celebration

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM The singer claimed she was battling a 103-degree fever while marking her eldest son's birthday.

Britney revealed she wasn't feeling her best while celebrating the special occasion. In a postscript to her caption, the Grammy winner claimed she had a 103-degree fever that day. "U can hear me say sorry I'm sick," she added alongside eye-rolling and facepalm emojis. Despite apparently feeling under the weather, the pop star still made sure to mark her son's 21st birthday and share a glimpse of the celebration with her followers.

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Britney Spears Was Estranged From Her Sons

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears shares sons Sean Preston and Jayden James with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

The birthday post comes after Britney experienced a difficult period in her relationship with Preston and Jayden. The boys moved to Hawaii with their father in 2023, creating additional physical distance between them and Britney, who remained in California. Kevin has previously spoken publicly about the strained relationship between Britney and their sons, while Jayden has also discussed their family dynamic. However, there have been signs of reconciliation in recent years, particularly between Britney and Jayden, who has spent time with his mother following their period of estrangement.

Britney Spears Has Been Open About Missing Her Children

Source: @BRITNEYSPEARS/INSTAGRAM Britney Spears has frequently shared emotional posts about her sons as they've grown up.