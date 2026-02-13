Britney Spears Spotted Talking on the Phone While Driving in L.A. After Selling Her Entire Music Catalog

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears enjoyed a casual day running errands after her major music catalog sale. The singer, 44, was spotted chatting on the phone while driving her Mercedes G63 AMG near her Thousand Oaks, Calif., house on Thursday, February 12. Spears swept her hair back and accessorized with a pair of large black sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears took a drive around California.

Her recent outing comes after she signed a “landmark deal” where she sold her entire music catalog, including the rights to her songs, to publishing company Primary Wave. A source told TMZ that the deal occurred in December 2025, and Spears is happy with how it turned out. Some of the hit pop songs sold include "(You Drive Me) Crazy," "...Baby One More Time," "Break The Ice," "Circus," "Gimme More" and "Oops!... I Did It Again."

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears Is Helping Son Jayden With Music

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears gifted her son Jayden a piano.

While Spears herself hasn’t released music since 2022, she’s reportedly helping her son Jayden Federline as he explores an entertainment career of his own. Per a Thursday, January 22, report, the “Lucky” singer introduced the 19-year-old to her music team. “She’s helping him connect with some producers she’s worked with in the past,” a source spilled. “She definitely wants him to utilize her old relationships so he’s protected and guided through this.” Although nothing has been confirmed yet, Spears may join him on a track down the line. She “has said she’d be open to collaborating with Jayden, but it’s still a very early idea,” said a source. Another insider added, “Jayden has been staying with her in L.A. recently so they can work together. He basically lives with her full-time now.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears' Musical Connection to Her Teenager

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears' son Jayden is pursuing a music career.

In January, Spears revealed her plans to gift the teenager a white piano she played at the 2002 American Music Awards. “Sending this piano to my son this year!!! Interestingly enough, I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about,” she wrote on Instagram. “Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life. I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears recently sold her music catalog.