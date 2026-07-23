VIDEOS Britney Spears Touches Her Body While Dancing in Strange Throwback Video Amid Concerns for Her Well-Being Source: MEGA,@britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears danced around in front of the camera as she touched her body in a bizarre video posted to her Instagram account. Olivia Callanan July 23 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Another day, another Britney Spears dancing video. On Wednesday, July 22, Spears posted one of her signature dance videos to her Instagram, but this time it's a throwback.

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Source: MEGA,@britneyspears/instagram Britney Spears shared another alarming video with fans.

In the video, captioned "TB to last year… oh how time flies when you’re in Mexico," Spears danced around in a pink floral dress and black heels as she caressed her body and showcased her strange dance moves. She left her blonde hair down, as she flipped it from side to side and continuously pulled her dress up, almost revealing more than she may have wanted to. The pop star has her comments turned off.

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'Go to Her Page and See Her Right Now'

Source: MEGA Britney Spears' son addressed the rumors that she has been cloned, urging fans to 'got to her page' to 'see her right now'

The video comes days after her son Jayden James Federline addressed the longtime conspiracy theories that a clone has somehow replaced his mom. The rumor has been circulating in pop culture for a while, but during a livestream on Friday, July 17, Federline shared he does not believe it. In a clip of the livestream, he said, "I hop on TikTok, and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?' Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now."

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'I Feel Like Perhaps There Might Be Different Worlds There'

Source: MEGA Britney Spears made another outrageous claim in the caption of one of her posts.

The theory has only gained more traction amid the growing concern for her mental health, as she's consistently made headlines for her erratic behavior. Earlier this month, Spears shared yet another video of herself dancing in a mini skirt, this time to discuss "other worlds" and the "mysteries of the universe." Spears captioned the video, which she posted on Instagram July 12, "Does anyone believe in mythology.. vampires, ghost, mermaids the things ur not supposed to talk about ... other worlds."

Source: MEGA Britney Spears called herself a 'dreamer' as she asked her followers about 'the things you're not supposed to talk about.'