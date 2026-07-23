or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Videos > Britney Spears
OK LogoVIDEOS

Britney Spears Touches Her Body While Dancing in Strange Throwback Video Amid Concerns for Her Well-Being

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA,@britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears danced around in front of the camera as she touched her body in a bizarre video posted to her Instagram account.

July 23 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Another day, another Britney Spears dancing video.

On Wednesday, July 22, Spears posted one of her signature dance videos to her Instagram, but this time it's a throwback.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @britneyspears/Instagram
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA,@britneyspears/instagram

Britney Spears shared another alarming video with fans.

In the video, captioned "TB to last year… oh how time flies when you’re in Mexico," Spears danced around in a pink floral dress and black heels as she caressed her body and showcased her strange dance moves.

She left her blonde hair down, as she flipped it from side to side and continuously pulled her dress up, almost revealing more than she may have wanted to.

The pop star has her comments turned off.

Article continues below advertisement

'Go to Her Page and See Her Right Now'

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears' son addressed the rumors that she has been cloned, urging fans to 'got to her page' to 'see her right now'

The video comes days after her son Jayden James Federline addressed the longtime conspiracy theories that a clone has somehow replaced his mom.

The rumor has been circulating in pop culture for a while, but during a livestream on Friday, July 17, Federline shared he does not believe it.

In a clip of the livestream, he said, "I hop on TikTok, and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?' Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now."

MORE ON:
Britney Spears

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'I Feel Like Perhaps There Might Be Different Worlds There'

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears made another outrageous claim in the caption of one of her posts.

The theory has only gained more traction amid the growing concern for her mental health, as she's consistently made headlines for her erratic behavior.

Earlier this month, Spears shared yet another video of herself dancing in a mini skirt, this time to discuss "other worlds" and the "mysteries of the universe."

Spears captioned the video, which she posted on Instagram July 12, "Does anyone believe in mythology.. vampires, ghost, mermaids the things ur not supposed to talk about ... other worlds."

Britney Spears
Source: MEGA

Britney Spears called herself a 'dreamer' as she asked her followers about 'the things you're not supposed to talk about.'

"I feel like perhaps there might be different worlds there!!!! I’m a dreamer… I’ve read millions of books about it in fiction but it’s fun to escape realities," she said before sharing, "eating the pages with your teeth cus your so f------ into is why I’m here."

She finished off by saying, "...it’s weird cus after my 6th chapter last night for some d--- reason I put these clothes on and I wanted to see myself in a skirt, it was extremely weird cus I all of a sudden look 6 or 7 years old yet the next day I’m 40 again… do you think we can do that as people age backwards at the drop of a hat out of nowhere?"

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.