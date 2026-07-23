Britney Spears Touches Her Body While Dancing in Strange Throwback Video Amid Concerns for Her Well-Being
July 23 2026, Published 12:09 p.m. ET
Another day, another Britney Spears dancing video.
On Wednesday, July 22, Spears posted one of her signature dance videos to her Instagram, but this time it's a throwback.
In the video, captioned "TB to last year… oh how time flies when you’re in Mexico," Spears danced around in a pink floral dress and black heels as she caressed her body and showcased her strange dance moves.
She left her blonde hair down, as she flipped it from side to side and continuously pulled her dress up, almost revealing more than she may have wanted to.
The pop star has her comments turned off.
'Go to Her Page and See Her Right Now'
The video comes days after her son Jayden James Federline addressed the longtime conspiracy theories that a clone has somehow replaced his mom.
The rumor has been circulating in pop culture for a while, but during a livestream on Friday, July 17, Federline shared he does not believe it.
In a clip of the livestream, he said, "I hop on TikTok, and I see this one video that has 1.2 million likes, and the caption is like, 'The biggest theory ever: Is Britney Spears still alive?' Like, bro, you can go to her page and see her right now."
- Britney Spears Teases Wild Hair Transformation With 'SNL' Throwback Video After Son Squashed Clone Rumors: 'I'm So Ready'
- Britney Spears Strangely Dances Without Pants After Documentary Reveals She Lives in 'Virtual Isolation': Watch
- Britney Spears Shows Off New Risqué Outfits After Claiming She 'Moved to Mexico': Photos
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'I Feel Like Perhaps There Might Be Different Worlds There'
The theory has only gained more traction amid the growing concern for her mental health, as she's consistently made headlines for her erratic behavior.
Earlier this month, Spears shared yet another video of herself dancing in a mini skirt, this time to discuss "other worlds" and the "mysteries of the universe."
Spears captioned the video, which she posted on Instagram July 12, "Does anyone believe in mythology.. vampires, ghost, mermaids the things ur not supposed to talk about ... other worlds."
"I feel like perhaps there might be different worlds there!!!! I’m a dreamer… I’ve read millions of books about it in fiction but it’s fun to escape realities," she said before sharing, "eating the pages with your teeth cus your so f------ into is why I’m here."
She finished off by saying, "...it’s weird cus after my 6th chapter last night for some d--- reason I put these clothes on and I wanted to see myself in a skirt, it was extremely weird cus I all of a sudden look 6 or 7 years old yet the next day I’m 40 again… do you think we can do that as people age backwards at the drop of a hat out of nowhere?"