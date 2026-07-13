Britney Spears Makes Strange Comment About 'Other Worlds' as She Wears Mini Skirt in Bizarre Video After DUI Troubles

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Britney Spears turned heads in a mini skirt as she opened up about "other worlds" and the mysteries of the deep sea in a strange new post. "Does anyone believe in mythology.. vampires, ghost, mermaids the things ur [sic] not supposed to talk about ... other worlds, the ocean is the most mysterious," Spears, 44, captioned a video posted via Instagram on Sunday, July 12. "Watching too much of the Discovery Channel, of course, very few people can go to the deepest parts, so much has not been seen. There’s so much we still don’t know beyond treasure."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears explained she was inspired to wear the mini skirt after reading a book similar to 'The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.'

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Britney Spears Questioned 'Other Worlds'

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears called the escapism felt from reading a 'gift.'

Spears suggested there "might be other worlds out there," comparing the idea to the sense of "escaping reality" she experienced when reading a good book. "The gift of departing the world and going into a story and characters that you literally fall in love with that aren’t even real," she wrote in her lengthy caption. "And it’s up to you the reader and the reader itself to go with and either scream, laugh, feel, cry and fall in love with emotions on such a divine level is such a gift!!"

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Britney Spears Explained Her Outfit Inspiration

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears explained she had an odd experience while trying on the mini skirt.

In the short video clip, the "Toxic" singer showed off various poses in a dark-colored mini skirt paired with a white peplum top and black booties. She explained in the caption's description that the outfit was inspired by a book similar to The Curious Case of Benjamin Button that centered on the theme of aging backwards. "The writing is a bit slow but i want to see where it goes… it’s weird cus [sic] after my 6th chapter last night for some d--- reason I put these clothes on and I wanted to see myself in a skirt," she explained. "It was extremely weird cus I all of a sudden look six or seven years old yet the next day I’m 40 again… do you think we can do that as [sic] people age backwards at the drop of a hat out of nowhere? The mysteries of the universe are beyond my comprehension but it honestly tripped me out to see myself in this video."

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Britney Spears Made Headlines Last Week

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was photographed engaging in dangerous behavior while on a freeway in Los Angeles.

Spears' post comes days after she was photographed on Friday, July 10, dangerously dangling her upper half out of the sunroof of her Mercedes SUV while being driven on Freeway 101 in Los Angeles. Authorities reportedly reached out to the pop star following the incident to send "a very clear message that behavior like that can't happen again." "This wasn’t just a courtesy call," a source told Rob Shuter’ s Substack page . "Given Britney’s recent legal issues, authorities felt they had to reach out."

Inside Britney Spears' Recent DUI Arrest

Source: MEGA Britney Spears was arrested on March 4 on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.