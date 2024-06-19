6 of Justin Timberlake's Biggest Scandals Before His DWI Arrest: From Britney Spears Drama to Nipplegate and More

Timberlake made headlines for allegedly cheating on Jessica Biel before and after their marriage.

In 2010, Us Weekly released a report alleging the "Can't Stop the Feeling!" hitmaker cheated on his then-girlfriend with Olivia Munn. They reportedly started a fling after meeting at a MySpace event, but Timberlake dismissed the allegations all at once.

Years later, he was pictured canoodling with his Palmer costar, Alisha Wainwright, at a bar in New Orleans. At the time, Timberlake reportedly went out without wearing his wedding ring and “appeared to have been drinking heavily and was unsteady on his feet.”

They also held hands at one point.

Timberlake penned a since-deleted Instagram post to apologize to everyone and his family.

“A few weeks ago, I displayed a strong lapse of judgment — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my co-star,” he said. “I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son.”

Part of his statement also read, “I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that.”