'Vulnerable' Britney Spears Says She's Going Through 'Dark' and 'Sad' Times in Cryptic Video
Nov. 30 2025, Published 11:13 a.m. ET
Britney Spears has dropped yet another cryptic Instagram video, where she seemingly hinted at going through hard times.
The "Toxic" songstress, 43, shared a post on November 29 featuring her dancing around her room to Adele's hit "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)."
Spears donned black strappy heels and a cheetah-print bustier as she shook her hips and waved her arms wildly to the music.
Her caption, however, was lengthy and offered a different vibe than her dancing clip. The mother-of-two discussed enduring "darkness" and suffering" in her life.
"Haven’t found my party dress for this year 👗…" she began the weird caption.
Britney Spears Details 'Vulnerable' Times
"Reflecting is good for the soul… Sometimes when hard things happen, good things come from it and we learn," the pop star stated.
Her ramble continued: "I learned that a real note of expression with emotion speaks volumes for us all!! Call it childish, silly, annoying… We grow up to become women but do you dare keep the most sensitive part of the soul and allow it to rebel… the child within must speak in the most vulnerable of times."
"Sadness and darkness survive to make an understanding of losing someone and of the hurt and pain," Spears added. "Sometimes through suffering and ugliness and sacrifice, extremely rare and beautiful things can be manifested and shared. [They] can touch another person so they understand they are not alone… and yet the woman in me will make sure I find my destination."
She then randomly concluded her post with a note about how she ate so much on Thanksgiving and "cheated." Despite saying she didn't eat too well, Spears said "it felt so d--- good" as she asked God to "forgive" her.
Britney Deactivated Her Instagram Earlier This Month
The Crossroads actress' new post came just a day after she shared a clip of herself rolling around naked in bed. She also hinted that she got a nose job in the video. On November 7, she made her grand comeback to Instagram after deactivating her account just five days prior.
Earlier this month, Spears had a sleepover with Kim and Khloé Kardashian, as well as her manager Cade Hudson. The music icon looked happy and healthy during the slumber party.