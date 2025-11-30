'Vulnerable' Britney Spears Says She's Going Through 'Dark' and 'Sad' Times in Cryptic Video

Article continues below advertisement

Britney Spears has dropped yet another cryptic Instagram video, where she seemingly hinted at going through hard times. The "Toxic" songstress, 43, shared a post on November 29 featuring her dancing around her room to Adele's hit "Send My Love (To Your New Lover)."

View this post on Instagram Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The pop star danced wildly in a new video.

Spears donned black strappy heels and a cheetah-print bustier as she shook her hips and waved her arms wildly to the music. Her caption, however, was lengthy and offered a different vibe than her dancing clip. The mother-of-two discussed enduring "darkness" and suffering" in her life. "Haven’t found my party dress for this year 👗…" she began the weird caption.

Britney Spears Details 'Vulnerable' Times

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram Britney Spears wore a cheetah one-piece for the clip.

"Reflecting is good for the soul… Sometimes when hard things happen, good things come from it and we learn," the pop star stated. Her ramble continued: "I learned that a real note of expression with emotion speaks volumes for us all!! Call it childish, silly, annoying… We grow up to become women but do you dare keep the most sensitive part of the soul and allow it to rebel… the child within must speak in the most vulnerable of times."

Source: @britneyspears/Instagram The music icon she danced around to Adele's hit 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover).'

"Sadness and darkness survive to make an understanding of losing someone and of the hurt and pain," Spears added. "Sometimes through suffering and ugliness and sacrifice, extremely rare and beautiful things can be manifested and shared. [They] can touch another person so they understand they are not alone… and yet the woman in me will make sure I find my destination." She then randomly concluded her post with a note about how she ate so much on Thanksgiving and "cheated." Despite saying she didn't eat too well, Spears said "it felt so d--- good" as she asked God to "forgive" her.

Britney Deactivated Her Instagram Earlier This Month

Source: MEGA Britney Spears previously deactivated her social media account.