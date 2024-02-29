OK Magazine
'VPR' Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright 'Taking Time Apart' After 4 Years of Marriage

Feb. 29 2024, Updated 2:42 p.m. ET

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright are taking time apart.

The Vanderpump Rules alums made the shocking announcement during the most recent episode of their joint podcast "When Reality Hits" after four years of marriage.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have been spending time apart.

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," the mother-of-one explained. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, 35, continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright married in June 2019.

"I'm taking one day at a time," she explained of what's to come for her and Taylor, 44, with whom she shares 2-year-old son Cruz. "I don't know what the future holds, but right now my focus is on being the best mom to Cruz."

"I love you guys. Pray for us and everything will be just fine. We’re good," the Bravo star concluded.

The Valley stars married in June 2019 at a castle in Kentucky after first meeting at a bar in Las Vegas in 2015.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright met at a Las Vegas bar in 2015.

The estranged couple were open about the highs and the lows of their romance on the hit series, especially after welcoming their kiddo in 2021. "We do the same amount of work. He's chasing around a 2-year-old all the time," Cartwright revealed in a 2023 interview. "I'm changing diapers, and we're both doing a lot of intermittent training on the baths and feeding Cruz. It's very, very equal. I couldn't imagine being a single mother. I bow down to them."

While the southern belle praised Taylor, she also made it clear the two can get on each other's nerves. "We're together all the time, which can drive us a little crazy," she revealed. "So I'll have a girls' night, and he'll have a guys' night."

jaxtaylorbrittanycartwright
Brittany Cartwright previously admitted she 'couldn't imagine' being a single mother.

However, the VPR OG knew he was a lot to take on. "Like I said, she's the ying to my yang, a little," Taylor said in a 2023 interview. "I'm a tough guy to be around, so it takes a certain person to deal with my c---. Even through all this, and even though my life is a lot better now, I'm still tough to handle. I think she's the only one that can put up with me really."

