'VPR' Stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright 'Taking Time Apart' After 4 Years of Marriage

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," the mother-of-one explained. "I just think it's important to be real and honest with you guys because we've shared so much of our lives with you guys."

"On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times," Cartwright, 35, continued. "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."