Brittany Cartwright Is 'Finally Finding Her Voice' Amid Divorce From Jax Taylor
Brittany Cartwright confirmed she’s coming into her own amid her divorce from Jax Taylor.
In a conversation with Extra on the red carpet at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, Cartwright said she feels like the trailer for Season 2 of The Valley is “good,” but “there’s so much more that’s gonna happen.”
“It’s not gonna be good,” she continued, detailing how her relationship with Taylor will play out on the show. “But I think that’s obvious. I do file for divorce this year and everything… lots of ups and downs, but at the same time, I feel like it was time to move on.” Cartwright explained people will see her grow, which she’s “excited” about, as she feels it’s a version of herself that has yet to be seen. “After ten years of being on TV and doing this reality stuff, I feel like I am finally finding my voice,” she said.
As for what keeps her going, the Vanderpump Rules alum confirmed it’s her son. “He’s… really my driving force to make me stay strong and on point,” she stated.
Janet Caperna, who was also on the red carpet, said it's "easy" to "support" Cartwright.
“She’s such a good friend to everybody,” she elaborated. “She’s always checking in on everybody else, so it’s actually getting her to be like, ‘It’s okay that you need us for a few minutes’ or, ‘Whatever you’re going through, you can lean on us.’ I feel like I’m just excited to see it play back and see your independence build. You’re gonna see her finding herself and finding her best version of herself. It’s… hard in a lot of ways.”
On March 4, Taylor admitted he's a cocaine addict in an appearance on Alex Baskin’s “Hot Mic” podcast. “It’s hard to say out loud,” he explained. “I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”
While he shared he doesn’t “necessarily” think he has issues with alcohol, Taylor confirmed he also stopped drinking, as he believes cocaine and alcohol “go hand in hand.”
In the wake of his reveal, Cartwright slammed her ex, telling People, “I'm glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on. For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years. I’ve tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."
Cartwright noted she’s “trying to navigate” the situation as best she can for their son, but detailed every day is “a challenge” and “very difficult.”
“Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point,” she added. “My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son.”
The Valley’s second season premieres on April 15 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.