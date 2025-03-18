Brittany Cartwright Is 'Finally Finding Her Voice' Amid Divorce From Jax Taylor

In a conversation with Extra on the red carpet at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards on March 17, Cartwright said she feels like the trailer for Season 2 of The Valley is “good,” but “there’s so much more that’s gonna happen.”

“It’s not gonna be good,” she continued, detailing how her relationship with Taylor will play out on the show. “But I think that’s obvious. I do file for divorce this year and everything… lots of ups and downs, but at the same time, I feel like it was time to move on.” Cartwright explained people will see her grow, which she’s “excited” about, as she feels it’s a version of herself that has yet to be seen. “After ten years of being on TV and doing this reality stuff, I feel like I am finally finding my voice,” she said.