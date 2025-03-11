Brittany Cartwright Accuses Jax Taylor of Secretly Recording Her at Home in Explosive 'The Valley' Season 2 Trailer
Brittany Cartwright accused her estranged husband, Jax Taylor, of recording her in her home in the explosive Season 2 trailer of The Valley.
In the sneak peek, which dropped on Tuesday, March 11, Cartwright dishes her ex “has been seeing people" following their split. “He had a girl staying here in the house again last night,” she shares to some of her castmates. “There is a thong on my bathroom sink. Why was there a baby wipe on top of it?”
As the preview progresses, Taylor is served with divorce papers. “I already told him — filing, restraining order and custody,” Cartwright states.
Then, in potentially the most shocking reveal regarding their relationship to date, Cartwright accuses Taylor of recording her in her own home, as she states: “He has people watching me.” As this is revealed, she is seen putting Post-it notes over cameras to avoid anyone tracking her every move. “I’m going through so much,” she says through tears. “My husband’s in rehab.” At another point in the trailer, Taylor is seen crying, saying he’s “so in love with the man I want to become that I’m just not satisfied with who I am anymore.” He later admits he was “a terrible husband” but a “great father.”
- Brandi Glanville Slams the Cast of 'Vanderpump Rules' for Being Hypocrites Amid 'Scandoval': 'All of Those People on That Show Have Cheated'
- Yikes! Erika Jayne Snaps At 'RHOBH' Producer After Being Pressed About Never-Ending Legal Woes
- Garcelle Beauvais' Son Jax Claps Back After Receiving Horrific Messages From 'RHOBH' Fans
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Aside from Cartwright and Taylor’s drama, Jesse Lally makes an abominable allegation against his ex-wife, Michelle.
“Michelle admitted she cheated on me,” Jesse says at one point. He then is seen telling Kristen Doute’s fiancé, Luke Broderick, he has “evidence she’s sleeping with a billionaire for $1,500 a night.” In a confrontation between the exes, Michelle tells Jesse he’s a “f------ drunk.” “Well, she’s a hooker, so it’s fine,” he bluntly responds.
“I’m the mother of your f------ child,” she is seen yelling back at him.
Other moments in the trailer include Kristen getting engaged to Luke, Danny Booko getting Botox below the waist, Janet Caperna’s husband being accused of taking his wedding ring off and Danny apologizing to his wife, Nia Sanchez, who claims there’s history of him going out and “getting wasted and handsy and inappropriate" with other people.
In unrelated news to the hit show, Jax revealed on March 4 his secret drug problem.
“I am an addict,” he announced on the March 4 episode of Alex Baskin’s “Hot Mic” podcast.
“I have substance issues — primarily with cocaine,” he continued. “It’s hard to say out loud. I’ve been dealing with this on and off since I was 23 and now I’m 45. There was times where I would stop doing it but then there were times where I’d go heavy on it.”
In the wake of his reveal, Brittany slammed him, telling People, “I'm glad that he finally admitted to what was really going on. For the first time, I can speak openly about the extent of trauma he's instilled on our family over the years. I’ve tried desperately to help him without success. I pray that one day he completely knocks this addiction, but I'm skeptical. His behaviors are still alarming and his treatment plan seems to be the bare minimum."
“Jax has caused an enormous amount of damage and I have very little trust in him at this point,” she added. “My only hope is that one day, he will be a better person for his son.”
Season 2 of The Valley premieres April 15 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.