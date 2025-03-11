Brittany Cartwright Accuses Jax Taylor of Secretly Recording Her at Home in Explosive 'The Valley' Season 2 Trailer

Aside from Cartwright and Taylor’s drama, Jesse Lally makes an abominable allegation against his ex-wife, Michelle.

“Michelle admitted she cheated on me,” Jesse says at one point. He then is seen telling Kristen Doute’s fiancé, Luke Broderick, he has “evidence she’s sleeping with a billionaire for $1,500 a night.” In a confrontation between the exes, Michelle tells Jesse he’s a “f------ drunk.” “Well, she’s a hooker, so it’s fine,” he bluntly responds.

“I’m the mother of your f------ child,” she is seen yelling back at him.

Other moments in the trailer include Kristen getting engaged to Luke, Danny Booko getting Botox below the waist, Janet Caperna’s husband being accused of taking his wedding ring off and Danny apologizing to his wife, Nia Sanchez, who claims there’s history of him going out and “getting wasted and handsy and inappropriate" with other people.