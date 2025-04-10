or
Brittany Cartwright Reveals Ex Jax Taylor 'Yelled' at Her in Front of Son Cruz, 3: 'He Spiraled Out of Control'

Brittany Cartwright revealed her ex Jax Taylor yelled at her in front of their son.

April 10 2025, Published 11:53 a.m. ET

In the wake of revealing her son’s autism diagnosis, Brittany Cartwright shared co-parenting with Jax Taylor is not easy, as he would get angry at her in front of their son.

Brittany Cartwright said Jax Taylor was 'so aggressive' toward her.

“It got so bad, and he was just so aggressive and horrible to me, yelling at me in front of our son,” Cartwright shared with People. "I had to take Cruz out of the house."

Once they separated, Cartwright detailed Taylor “just spiraled out of control” and there was “no possible way that we were going to meet back in the middle again."

"I realized I have to do this now, before he gets out and has the chance to pull me back in,” she explained. "It was time."

Brittany Cartwright said Jax Taylor 'spiraled out of control.'

After filing for divorce, the Vanderpump Rules alum claimed things are still not great between her and Taylor.

“He’s done so much damage, and me and Cruz weren’t enough for him to get help for a very long time,” she noted. “I want his dad to be in his life, but it’s just really hard when you can’t trust somebody. It’s going to take me a long time to regain trust in him, and that makes co-parenting extremely hard. I can just hope and pray that one day he will completely knock this, because I’m not sure yet.”

Given her son’s diagnosis, Cartwright insisted she is going to ensure he’s in “good hands” when he’s around Taylor. "I'm going to put my foot down, and I'm going to make sure he's doing what he needs to do: drug testing, everything," she explained. "As much as me and Jax are not getting along, I want Cruz to grow up with his dad in his life. So if he can stay consistent, I think that's very important in co-parenting."

Brittany Cartwright said she wants her son to grow up with his dad in his life.

As OK! reported, Taylor revealed he doesn't plan to ever get married again amid his messy split from Cartwright.

“Of course, I'm going to date again someday, but one thing I know, I will never get married again, that's for sure,” he stated. “That will never, ever happen again. That was a one and done thing. But who knows, you know? I don't wanna be lonely for the rest of my life, but right now, my main focus is my little boy and getting to a good place with Brittany and for us to be like, 'Okay, we beat this divorce. We beat the odd and we can be good friends and we can raise our child together.’”

Jax and Brittany's son was diagnosed with autism.

Fans of Taylor and Cartwright’s will get to see the drama in their lives play out on Season 2 of The Valley, premiering April 15 on Bravo.

