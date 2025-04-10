Brittany Cartwright Reveals Ex Jax Taylor 'Yelled' at Her in Front of Son Cruz, 3: 'He Spiraled Out of Control'

After filing for divorce, the Vanderpump Rules alum claimed things are still not great between her and Taylor.

“He’s done so much damage, and me and Cruz weren’t enough for him to get help for a very long time,” she noted. “I want his dad to be in his life, but it’s just really hard when you can’t trust somebody. It’s going to take me a long time to regain trust in him, and that makes co-parenting extremely hard. I can just hope and pray that one day he will completely knock this, because I’m not sure yet.”

Given her son’s diagnosis, Cartwright insisted she is going to ensure he’s in “good hands” when he’s around Taylor. "I'm going to put my foot down, and I'm going to make sure he's doing what he needs to do: drug testing, everything," she explained. "As much as me and Jax are not getting along, I want Cruz to grow up with his dad in his life. So if he can stay consistent, I think that's very important in co-parenting."