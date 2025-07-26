Brittany Cartwright Reacts to Jax Taylor's Shocking Exit From 'The Valley'

Brittany Cartwright is clarifying the tumultuous situation surrounding her ex-husband Jax Taylor's surprising departure from The Valley.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 22, Cartwright opened up about the news that Taylor won't be returning for Season 3 of the show, which left many in the cast "blindsided." Cartwright, 36, learned about Taylor's decision just hours before he publicly shared it.

"I found out the night before," she revealed. "And I was like, that was a great decision by everyone."