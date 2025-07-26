Brittany Cartwright Reacts to Jax Taylor's Shocking Exit From 'The Valley'
Brittany Cartwright is clarifying the tumultuous situation surrounding her ex-husband Jax Taylor's surprising departure from The Valley.
During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on July 22, Cartwright opened up about the news that Taylor won't be returning for Season 3 of the show, which left many in the cast "blindsided." Cartwright, 36, learned about Taylor's decision just hours before he publicly shared it.
"I found out the night before," she revealed. "And I was like, that was a great decision by everyone."
On July 16, Taylor, 46, announced he was "stepping away" from The Valley to prioritize "my sobriety, my mental health, and my coparenting relationship." He cited an "incredibly challenging year" and the need to focus on becoming "the best version" of himself, especially for their son, Cruz.
Despite supporting her ex's determination to seek help, Cartwright candidly described their current relationship as "horrible" with "no trust whatsoever." She expressed concern over Taylor's lack of participation in their child's expenses and the mortgage of their former home, stating that he isn’t attending therapy.
Regarding Taylor's claims of sobriety — he indicated he is 201 days sober during the show last month — Cartwright hinted at ongoing challenges. "He's sober from some things, but not all things. I'll just say that," she said.
Fans and cast members alike were taken aback by Taylor's sudden announcement. A source revealed that many were "absolutely blindsided" and did not receive prior notification about his exit, despite an expectation that filming would begin soon.
"It is a huge surprise," the source added, noting that even as late as the day before, Taylor had not indicated any change.
Andy Cohen voiced his support for Taylor, saying it's a "good decision." He expressed that taking time away from the cameras could help Taylor work through personal challenges. Cohen noted their "serious conversation" during the Season 2 reunion about Taylor's "need for control and his anger issues."
"I hope he takes the time to lean into this, away from the cameras," Cohen said.
Cartwright and Taylor announced their separation in February 2024 after four years of marriage. Cartwright officially filed for divorce in August 2024, citing irreconcilable differences.
The split has been a major storyline on The Valley, with Cartwright revealing significant details about the breakdown of their relationship. She claimed that Taylor lied about an urgent care trip and told her their house was in foreclosure, and that he stopped paying the mortgage after she moved out. She also spoke about his "blowups" becoming "more and more aggressive," including him throwing furniture and punching walls, though he never physically harmed her.
The Valley reunion special airs July 29 on Bravo.